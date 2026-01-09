Pat Riley and Rupp's Runts will be honored Saturday night at Rupp

Kentucky needs to beat Mississippi State on Saturday night for a variety of reasons. Let’s add another one to the list. At halftime, Kentucky will honor the 1965-66 team, aka Rupp’s Runts, on the 60th anniversary of their national runner-up season. According to Oscar Combs, every living member of the team, including Pat Riley, is expected to be in attendance, except for Larry Conley due to health reasons.

Led by Riley and Louie Dampier, the 1965-66 team only lost one regular-season game, to Tennessee. Nicknamed Rupp’s Runts because they didn’t have any players taller than 6’5″, the team is best known for its second loss, to Texas Western in the national championship game. The game would go down in the history books because it was the first time a team with five black starters won the title. Disney made a movie about it in 2006, with Jon Voight playing Adolph Rupp, although the depiction was problematic, as Dick Gabriel pointed out in his 2006 documentary, “Adolph Rupp: Myth, Legend and Fact.”

This will be the first time the entire 1966 team has been recognized at Rupp Arena. In 2016, the program marked the 50th anniversary of the 1966 team by having Larry Conley perform the honorary “Y” at home games. In recent years, UK has loosened its policy on recognizing teams that didn’t win the national title. At halftime of the Georgia game on Jan. 19, 2024, the program celebrated the 40th anniversary of the 1983-84 team, which went to the Final Four and swept the SEC regular-season and tournament titles. Last year, UK did the same to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1975 team’s runner-up finish during the South Carolina game on Feb. 8.

This will also be a rare Rupp Arena appearance for Pat Riley, the president of the Miami Heat. In an interview with Jerry Tipton in 2016, Riley said he regretted not attending the 40th reunion of the 1966 team’s season (Miami lost to San Antonio the night prior) and planned to come to the 50th; however, as mentioned, UK didn’t do anything publicly. Rupps Runts held their own reunion, a golf weekend in Nashville.

“Of course, San Antonio beat us,” Riley said of why he didn’t attend the 40th reunion, “and the next morning I was upset. I went to an angry practice. And it was a big mistake. Those were the things I used to do as a coach that I regret now. I always put the game ahead of those milestones.”

Now, Riley will be back at Rupp alongside his former teammates, some of whom got the party started early this week in Wayland, Kentucky, visiting the historic old gym and sitting down with the Mountain Sports Hall of Fame for an interview.

It’ll be good to have Riley and Rupp’s Runts in the house tomorrow night. Hopefully, Kentucky honors them in the best way possible: winning.

Kentucky’s 1965-66 team, aka “Rupp’s Runts”

No. 42 Pat Riley

No. 10 Louie Dampier

No. 55 Thad Jaracz

No. 40 Larry Conley

No. 30 Tommy Kron

No. 45 Cliff Berger

No. 24 Bob Tallent

No. 32 Steve Clevenger

No. 44 Brad Bounds

No. 12 Jim LeMaster

No. 22 Gene Stewart

No. 25 Tommy Porter

No. 50 Gary Gamble

No. 54 Larry Lentz

Bob Windsor

If you want to learn more about Rupp’s Runts ahead of tomorrow’s reunion, I’ll direct you to this 2016 article by Sam Gardner for FOX Sports, which includes interviews with Riley, Larry Conley, and Jim LeMaster. In it, Riley said it took him winning his first NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers in 1972 to start getting over the loss to Texas Western. Looking back, he’s proud to have been on the wrong side of history that night.

“We didn’t know it at the time, Texas Western didn’t know it at the time, but years later it really became a watershed moment, I think, in the whole civil rights movement,” Riley said. “That win by Texas Western mattered to a lot of players who were afraid to go to school in the south, and they went after that game. It opened up the door for a lot of opportunity.

“There have been a lot of events where teams have done something that has changed the direction of the culture, and I think that game was one of them,” he continued. “So the fact that we’re talking about it now, 50 years later — it seems like yesterday to me, but I’m proud to be part of the moment, even though it wasn’t a proud moment at the time because we lost. I’m proud to have been part of a moment that is discussed today as a very important moment in our lives.”