Patience Pays: Late Additions Have Changed Kentucky Basketball Seasons

The Kentucky basketball roster added another player on Saturday to get to lucky No. 13. Frank Kepnang solidifies the Wildcats’ frontcourt, and leaves two roster spots remaining.

If only for a moment, it feels like Big Blue Nation can exhale. This transfer portal season has been stressful, and there is still one big fish that could make this class a success.

Kentucky is in the mix for Milan Momcilovic, the sensational Iowa State wing who is lights out from behind the three-point line. Last year, he was the second-best three-point shooter in college basketball, netting 48.7% of his attempts while shooting 7.5 per game. That is nutty.

The 6-foot-8 swingman would give the Wildcats exactly what they need. There is just one catch: Kentucky fans are going to have to wait to find out if Mark Pope can pull it off.

The waiting game has been unkind this offseason, thanks in large part to Tyran Stokes. Now, BBN is once again playing the waiting game as Momcilovic goes through the NBA Draft process. Considered a fringe first-round pick, he has until midnight on May 27 to withdraw his name from the draft and return to college. If he does, it will still probably take a few weeks for him to weigh his college options.

Even though the waiting game has been cruel this offseason, now is a good time to remember that there have been a few seasons changed by decisions made late in the process.

Game-Changing Late Additions for Kentucky

Well before the transfer portal altered college basketball’s offseason calendar, Kentucky fans spent the month of May sweating out the next roster. Kevin Knox surprised many when he committed on Kentucky Derby Day in 2017. Adou Thiero did not announce his college decision until May 8. Tyrese Maxey pledged his allegiance to the Wildcats on May 9.

If Momcilovic returns for another season of college hoops, we probably won’t learn his next destination until June. The last time Kentucky fans waited that long for a commitment, the Wildcats locked up one of John Calipari’s best scorers.

Despite a 38-0 start to the 2015 season, the Platoon Squad didn’t do John Calipari many favors on the recruiting trail. Opposing coaches used the minutes restrictions to convince players to stay away from UK. Kentucky lost every contributor from that team but Tyler Ulis, yet only had two Top 20 players signed in May. That’s when a talented Canadian stepped into the limelight.

Jamal Murray scored 30 points in the Nike Hoop Summit to immediately become one of the most sought-after uncommitted college basketball prospects. His recruitment changed immediately, requiring time to reach a final decision.

Big Blue Nation was locked into TSN’s SportsCentre when Murray announced he was reclassifying and playing for Kentucky, choosing the Cats over Oregon on June 24. It was well worth the wait. Murray was a Third Team All-American who scored 720 points in 2015-16, the most-ever by a Calipari player at the time (Malik Monk surpassed his single-season mark the following year).

As Big Blue Nation prepares to play the waiting game for Milan Momcilovic, now is a good time to remember that patience has paid off in the past for Kentucky basketball.