Pete Nochta moves into Kentucky interim general manager role following Pat Biondo's departure

A big surprise arrived on Monday when Kentucky football general manager Pat Biondo announced that he would be resigning after just seven months on the job. First-year head coach Will Stein now needs a new leader of his front office. At least a temporary replacement has been found.

Assistant general manager Pete Nochta has been promoted to general manager, KSR can comfirm.

The Lexington (Ky.) Tates Creek alum played tight end at Louisville from 2006-10 and was college teammates with Stein during his time in the Derby City. Nochta played in 35 career games and recorded 11 receptions for 146 yards during his collegiate career. After his playing days were over, Nochta spent two years at Purdue from 2011-12 in quality control and graduate assistant roles. That led to a graduate assistant opportunity on Bobby Petrino‘s 2013 WKU staff. Nochta will follow the head coach to Louisville in 2014 and spent 12 years working for his alma mater in a variety of jobs. The Bluegrass native was a graduate assistant, director of on-campus recruiting, director of high school relations, and director of recruiting when Stein hired his old teammage to leave his alma mater. Nochta worked under Petrino, Scott Satterfield, and Jeff Brohm during his time with the Cardinals in the ACC.

Nochta accepted an assistant general manager position at Kentucky that paid $230,000 in January. Now he’s receiving a promotion after Biondo left the program.

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