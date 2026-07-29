Pete Nochta named general manager of Kentucky Football

Just hours after being named interim general manager of Kentucky football, Pete Nochta has received a full promotion to GM alongside first-year head coach Will Stein, UK Athletics announced Wednesday.

He originally joined the program as assistant GM but has received a permanent call-up following Pat Biondo’s abrupt resignation on Tuesday.

“Pete has been a key contributor to the strong start our football program has made,” Champions Blue CEO and UK Athletics Director J Batt said. “He has helped build a strong foundation in recruiting, roster management and player evaluation, and we’re excited for him to take on this role. As college athletics continues to evolve, supporting our coaches with the resources and infrastructure necessary to attract, develop and retain talented student-athletes remains a priority. Pete’s experience, relationships and vision will be valuable as we continue building momentum for Kentucky Football.”

Nochta joined Stein’s staff as assistant GM in January and will now oversee the Wildcats’ personnel operation, including player evaluation, recruiting strategy and roster management.

“Pete has earned this opportunity through the work he’s done since arriving at Kentucky in January,” Stein said. “He’s been an invaluable part of building our roster and establishing the foundation of our personnel operation, and I have complete confidence in his ability to lead that area moving forward. Pete has outstanding relationships throughout college football, a great eye for talent and a deep understanding of what we’re building here. I’m excited to see him step into this role and continue helping us build a championship-caliber program.”

The new full-time GM joined Kentucky after 10 seasons at Louisville, including four as the Cardinals’ director of recruiting. He helped recruit names such as wide receiver Tutu Atwell, offensive lineman Mekhi Becton, wide receiver Chris Bell, tight end Cole Hikutini and defensive back Quincy Riley during his time down I-64W.

A Lexington (KY) Tates Creek alum, the 39-year-old played tight end at Louisville from 2006-10 and was Stein’s college teammate, recording 11 receptions for 146 yards across 35 career games. After his playing days, Nochta spent two years at Purdue (2011-12) in quality control and GA roles before joining Bobby Petrino’s staff at WKU in 2013 as a GA. He’d follow Petrino to Louisville in 2014 and would spend the next 12 years working for his alma mater in a variety of jobs, including graduate assistant, director of on-campus recruiting, director of high school relations, and director of recruiting.

Now, he’s leading the charge in Lexington after doing his fair share to build a top portal class in his first cycle while also putting together a top-25 high school class going into 2027.