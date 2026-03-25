Pitcherpalooza: Kentucky tops Murray State 14-4

In a game that featured a revolving door of pitchers for both teams, Kentucky outlasted Murray State 14-4 on Tuesday night at Kentucky Proud Park.

The No. 18 Wildcats (20-4) got back on the winning track despite seeing their starting pitcher, Will Coleman, exit in the first inning with control issues and a 1-0 lead for the Racers.

Kentucky returned the favor in the bottom of the first, knocking Murray State starter Reese Oakley out of the game without retiring a batter en route to grabbing a 3-1 lead.

That set off a chain of events which would see 16 hurlers take the mound on a long, chilly night at KPP that mercifully ended with the run rule in the seventh inning.

Eighteen runs were scored with the benefit of only 10 hits. The Cats fuled their scoring with 11 walks and four hit batsmen.

Sophomore first baseman Hudson Brown continued his hot hitting with a pair of two-run singles to highlight Kentucky’s night at the plate. Jayce Tharnish added a two-run triple, and Ethan Hindle also drove in a pair of runs with a double and a sac-bunt.

Ryan Mullan, who got the Cats out of a first-inning jam with only one run crossing for Murray State, picked up his second win of the season against no losses.

It was a matchup of Bluegrass State programs that made their first College World Series appearances in 2024 and 2025.

Murray State (16-9) was led by sophomore designated Conner Cunningham, who recorded two hits and three RBI.

Oakley (2-2) took the loss for the Racers, allowing three runs in the first. He walked all three batters he faced.

Up Next

Kentucky returns to action on Friday in a three-game weekend series at LSU. The Tigers (16-9, 2-4 SEC), who dropped their first two league series of the season to Vanderbilt and Oklahoma, are scheduled to play Louisiana Tech today before facing UK in Baton Rouge. First pitch on Friday at Alex Box Stadium is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.