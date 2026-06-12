Rider starting pitcher PJ Craig transfers to Kentucky

The 2026 College World Series will start on Friday in Omaha, but roster-building for 2027 is already off and running. This offseason’s only transfer portal window opened last week. Kentucky has found a potential new arm to use in the weekend rotation.

Rider transfer PJ Craig committed to the Wildcats shortly after wrapping up an official visit to Lexington. Bat Cat Central’s Derek Terry was the first to report.

PJ Craig spent four seasons in the Rider baseball program. The MAAC transfer will be a redshirt senior with one year of eligibility remaining in 2027. Craig made 13 appearances with 10 starts as a true freshman in 2023. The New Jersey native then earned all-conference honors as a sophomore in 2024. His junior season in 2025 was cut short after five starts due to injury. Craig earned All-MAAC honors again as a redshirt junior in 2026. The right-handed pitcher was 6-2 with a 3.46 ERA over 65 innings in conference play. Craig made three starts in the postseason and logged 23 innings with a complete game in the conference tournament. Off just one day rest, Rider went to Craig after the complete game and he responded with seven innings of two-hit baseball against Fairfield. The pitcher then gave the Broncs seven innings with four earned runs allowed against Florida in regional play. The No. 4 seed was winning in Gainesville when Craig exited the game.

This is a transfer with experience and production on the mound.

Year Appearances/Starts ERA WHIP Innings Strikeouts BB/HBP 2023 13/10 5.28 1.37 46.0 34 31 2024 14/14 5.11 1.35 81.0 57 35 2025 5/5 7.50 1.79 24.0 16 22 2026 16/15 3.51 1.29 102.2 90 50 Career 48/44 (20-9) 4.72 1.37 253.2 K Rate: 17.8% Free Pass Rate: 12.4%

Kentucky’s starting rotation struggled to eat innings all season whenever Jaxon Jelkin was not on the bump in 2026. The bullpen received a lot of criticism but too many times they were asked to cover 15 outs or more against quality competition. That was ultimately too much to overcome and led to UK losing a lot of series. PJ Craig should help address that problem. The experienced starter has been an innings eater with a low 90s fastball, slider, and changeup that have combined to produce some soft contact throughout his collegiate career.

The Bat Cats just added a starting pitcher to the rotation with a legitimate college baseball track record.

Kentucky baseball transfer commits