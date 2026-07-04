Planning the ultimate Kentucky sports Fourth of July cookout

In the summer of 1998, less than three months after Kentucky won the NCAA championship, a fundraising barbecue with Tubby Smith had to be canceled because only two tickets were sold. The proceeds were supposed to benefit the Kentucky Excel Incentive Scholarship Program, but interest never materialized.

It’s been nearly 30 years since then, and with America celebrating its 250th birthday this Fourth of July, we’d like to think Kentucky could throw a much better cookout today. So we assembled our own guest list, assigning current and former coaches, players, and personalities to the jobs they’d be best suited for, from manning the grill to bringing dessert.

Close your eyes and picture this Kentucky cookout. Actually, keep them open so you can read, but imagine how fun this would be.

Host: John Calipari

Every good cookout needs a location, and no coach opened their home to events more than John Calipari. His old property on Richmond Road was the place to be on Selection Sunday. In the summers, he’d often have his players over for pool parties and sleepovers.

The Calipari estate also opened its doors for backyard fun during his annual fantasy camp and other fundraisers. KSR even made the guest list a couple of times. With that kind of hospitality, the party’s at Cal’s (old) house.

Grocery shopping: Mark Pope

As we saw in a Kroger ad before Pope’s first season, Pope knows his way around a grocery store.

Hey BBN, this past summer Coach Pope paid a visit to his neighborhood Bryan Station Kroger to introduce himself to his new neighbors! You never know who you might see while shopping at your local Kroger! Be sure to chek out Coach Pope’s Picks! #KrogerCo pic.twitter.com/9sooIPg1al — UK Sports Network (@UKSportsNetwork) November 21, 2024

We’ll send Pope out to get all the supplies for the cookout, especially the deli meat.

Dips and snacks: Mark Stoops

In another past Kroger ad, Mark Stoops awkwardly pitched us on Private Selection Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, paired with Sea Salt Crackers. Another Stoops favorite is the Tuxedo Trail Mix, which he said is important to have around the house, especially the bar.

With that enthusiasm, we’ll put the dips and snacks on Stoops.

Pasta salad: Rick Pitino

Oldheads may recall the “Joanne & Rick Pitino Wildcat Cookbook,” featuring several of the Pitinos’ favorite recipes, as well as others from former players and guest contributors. Joanne and Rick leaned heavily into the pasta, so they’re in charge of the Fourth of July pasta salad.

Rick Pitino also sold his own line of Italian pasta sauces.

BBQ sauces: Tubby Smith

Another popular Kentucky Basketball food product from the 90s was Tubby Smith’s line of BBQ sauces. There was a sweet, Memphis-style sauce called “Tubby’s 3-point BBQ Sauce, and a Carolina version called “Tubby’s Honey Mustard Dunkin’ Sauce.”

Condiments: Will Levis

While Pitino has the red sauce and Tubby the BBQ, we’ll leave the other condiments to former UK QB Will Levis, especially the mayonnaise, his favorite.

Deviled eggs: Matthew Mitchell

Legend has it that former UK women’s basketball coach Matthew Mitchell once devoured an entire tray of deviled eggs during an in-home recruiting visit. He was recruiting Maci Morris in Bell County, Kentucky, and her father estimated that Coach Mitchell ate 18 deviled eggs during the visit. With that passion for deviled eggs, he can bring them.

Homegrown vegetables: Rich Brooks

A summer cookout needs fresh summer veggies, and former UK football coach Rich Brooks has mastered the art of homegrown tomatoes in retirement. We’ll leave the gardening to him, if we can get him off the golf course to join us.

We are enjoying a bumper crop of fresh tomatoes. Nothing better than pic.twitter.com/FNXS27HGWQ — Rich Brooks (@UKcoachbrooks) August 17, 2024

On the grill: Cliff Hagan

If anyone knows his way around a grill, it’s Cliff Hagan. The Kentucky basketball great owned Cliff Hagan’s Ribeye, a popular steakhouse chain with locations in Lexington, Louisville, Richmond, and other places around the state. No offense to everyone else at the cookout, but Hagan gets first dibs on the spatula.

Bourbon: Billy Gillispie

Since Mark Stoops is already on hummus assignment, we’ll trust Billy Gillispie with the bourbon. What could go wrong?

Juice: Will Stein

He has plenty of it.

Brownies: Ellen Calipari

Just steps away, inside the Calipari home, Ellen’s famous brownies will be the dessert. She was known for baking birthday brownies, and America’s birthday is no exception.

Ice Cream: Rupp Arena, served by Joker Phillips

It would be a sin to serve anything but Rupp Arena ice cream at a Kentucky cookout. We’ll leave former UK football coach Joker Phillips, who used to reward his team with an ice cream truck in fall camp, in charge of supplying it.

Pool games: Chin Coleman

(Photo: UK Athletics)

Music: DJ Warren Peace

We’ll need the Bluetooth speaker blasting Kentucky favorites like “Dumas Walker” and “Grove St. Party” and “Dumas Walker” again. DJ Warren Peace already has the playlist, so DJ Warren Peace controls the music.

Firecrackers: The Firecrackers

With a name like that, they didn’t have much of a choice. The longtime Rupp Arena halftime favorites are officially on firecracker duty.

Fireworks: Kroger Field

Nobody in Kentucky sports knows fireworks better than the pyrotechnic crew at Kroger Field. If Will Stein’s offense is everything fans hope it will be, they’ll be awfully busy this fall. Consider this a warm-up.