POINT SPREAD: Kentucky is an Underdog at Arkansas

Kentucky is still licking its wounds from a 25-point loss at Vanderbilt. They must move on quickly because they’re on the move again, and a date with a former UK head coach is waiting in Fayetteville.

The Razorbacks have won three straight games, including a double-digit comeback on the road at Oklahoma. John Calipari has a top-flight freshman point guard who seems to be hitting his stride. Will this hot streak continue against Cal’s former team? Vegas certainly thinks so.

Arkansas is a 7.5-point favorite over Kentucky on Saturday night. The total is set at 162.5.

If you prefer computer projections to handicap the matchup, KenPom is currently forecasting an 84-77 Arkansas win. Bart Torvik predicts an 86-77 victory for the Hogs. ESPN’s BPI gives the Cats just a 39.1% chance to pull off the upset in Fayetteville.

Kentucky has underperformed Against the Spread (ATS) this season, dropping to 8-13 after the blowout loss in Nashville. The Cats are just 1-4 in true road games during Mark Pope’s second season.

It’s the exact opposite story for the Hogs. They’re 14-7 ATS this season, including a stretch where they covered in nine of ten contests as they started SEC play. If you prefer playing totals, under bettors have cashed tickets in three of the last four Arkansas games.

If you need a stat that looks a little bit rosier for the Wildcats, I have some good news for you. Even though Calipari got the best of the Cats in his return to Rupp Arena a year ago, former Kentucky coaches have not fared well against the Wildcats. Kentucky is 14-5 all-time against former head coaches.

Kentucky fans have been singing the Nashville blues after the disappointing performance on Tuesday night. That tune will quickly change if Kentucky can secure an outright upset over Arkansas on Saturday night at Bud Walton Arena.

Kentucky at Arkansas: How to Watch, Listen

Tipoff : 6:30 p.m. ET

: 6:30 p.m. ET TV : ESPN (Dave Pasch, Fran Fraschilla)

: ESPN (Dave Pasch, Fran Fraschilla) Local Radio : UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)

: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens) AM : 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP

: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP FM : 98.1 WBUL

: 98.1 WBUL Online : iHeart Radio

: iHeart Radio Sirius XM: 385

You can also follow along on the KSR LIVE BLOG, which will start a few hours before tipoff, and join the conversation on KSBoard.

