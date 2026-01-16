POINT SPREAD: Kentucky is an Underdog at Tennessee

It will probably not come as a surprise to see that the Cats are ‘dogs in Knoxville. It’s a familiar feeling for Kentucky, one that hasn’t gone too well for Tennessee.

The opening line has arrived for the border rivalry game and Kentucky is a 5.5-point underdog against Tennessee. The total is set for 147.5 points.

The line is close to the KenPom projection, a 75-70 win for Tennessee. Bart Torvik is a bigger believer in the Vols, calling for a 77-76 Tennessee victory.

Kentucky was an underdog against Tennessee three times last season, sweeping the regular season series before falling in the NCAA Tournament. That loss dropped the Cats to 5-2 against Tennessee over the last seven meetings. Kentucky has won three straight games outright in Knoxville as an underdog. The underdog in this series is on a 6-4-1 run Against the Spread (ATS).

Tennessee enters this game with a 2-2 record in SEC play, dropping both games away from the Food City Center. They are 1-3 ATS in those contests, but the over his hit in every single game. The Vols are just 6-11 ATS this season, with four of those coming as home favorites.

Thanks to Malachi Moreno‘s last-second shot, Kentucky enters this road rivalry game on a two-game SEC win streak. Kentucky is 7-10 ATS this season and only covered the spread once since the CBS Sports Classic, last Saturday’s win at Rupp over Mississippi State. Under bettors have cashed tickets in three of Kentucky’s four SEC contests.

Tennessee fans have been in this spot many times before. They’re the home team, expected to secure a big rivalry win over the Wildcats, but Lucy keeps pulling the ball away from Charlie Brown. It’d be a real shame if history repeated itself on Saturday at the Food City Checkout Line, a real shame.

Kentucky at #24 Tennessee: How to Watch, Listen

Tipoff : 12:00 p.m. ET

: 12:00 p.m. ET TV : ESPN (Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas)

: ESPN (Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas) Local Radio : UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)

: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens) AM : 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP

: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP FM : 98.1 WBUL

: 98.1 WBUL Online : iHeart Radio

: iHeart Radio Sirius XM: 380

You can also follow along on the KSR LIVE BLOG, which will start a few hours before tipoff, and join the conversation on KSBoard.

Lock in for the 2025 Kentucky Basketball season with KSR Plus! We’re giving you behind-the-scenes intel you won’t find anywhere else. Join the most passionate online community in the BBN during Mark Pope’s second season.