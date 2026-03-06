Point Spread: Kentucky is an Underdog Against Florida

One regular season game remains. It’s been a roller coaster season for Kentucky basketball fans, but it can end with a bang at Rupp Arena. The Wildcats are hosting the red-hot Florida Gators, who have only two losses on their way to an SEC Regular Season crown. Can the Cats take down the Defending National Champs? The oddsmakers believe it will be a massive undertaking.

Kentucky opens as a 7.5-point underdog against Florida. The total is set for 156.5, giving us a projected final score of 82-74.5.

The computers don’t typically align, but they’re on the same page today. Both KenPom and Bart Torvik each forecast an 81-74 victory for Florida. ESPN’s BPI likes Kentucky a little more, giving the Cats a 37.3% chance to upset the Gators.

This is the first time Kentucky has been a home ‘dog this season. The Cats are 9-8 Against the Spread (ATS) at Rupp Arena this season, with a 4-4 ATS mark against SEC foes. Florida has been a wagon away from the O’Dome, with a 7-1 ATS record as a road favorite. The only time they did not cover in this spot was in their SEC opener at Missouri, a two-point loss. The Gators have covered the spread in four straight and eight of their last 10.

Florida enters Rupp Arena on a 10-game winning streak. During this run, the Gators have a 23.2 average margin of victory. Only Kentucky kept the final score within single digits. Kentucky performed admirably in the O’Dome, but can the Cats close the gap and deliver a signature win ahead of the postseason? We’ll find out Saturday afternoon at Rupp Arena.

Kentucky vs. Florida: How to Watch, Listen

Tipoff : Saturday, 4:00 p.m. ET

: Saturday, 4:00 p.m. ET TV : ESPN (Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes, Dick Vitale)

: ESPN (Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes, Dick Vitale) Local Radio : UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)

: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens) AM : 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP

: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP FM : 98.1 WBUL

: 98.1 WBUL Online : iHeart Radio

: iHeart Radio Sirius XM: 84

You can also follow along on the KSR LIVE BLOG, which will start a few hours before tipoff, and join the conversation on KSBoard.

