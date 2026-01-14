POINT SPREAD: Opening Line for Kentucky vs. LSU

Kentucky got right by taking down Mississippi State at Rupp Arena. Now they are back on the road in the SEC. Will it be a perilous trek to Baton Rouge, or will the Wildcats build some momentum in league play?

Las Vegas has handicapped the Hump Day matchup between the Cats and the Tigers and Kentucky is a 3.5-point favorite over LSU. The total is 153.5 on BetMGM.

The computers are taking LSU in this one. KenPom is calling for a 77-76 win for the home team, while Bart Torvik has a projected final score of 78-75 in favor of LSU. ESPN’s BPI gives Kentucky a 57.5% chance to win at the PMAC.

LSU is still looking for its first SEC win of the season. After falling by three on the road at A&M, they suffered double-digit losses to South Carolina and Vanderbilt. The Tigers were without leading scorer Dedan Thomas (16.2 ppg.) for all three games. The UNLV transfer re-aggravated a previous lower leg injury during practice ahead of SEC play.

The Tigers went 3-1 against high-major foes in non-conference play, securing wins over DePaul, Boston College, and SMU, while suffering a 24-point loss to Texas Tech. LSU is 9-7 Against the Spread (ATS) this season, covering in three of their last four matchups. The total went under in all three of those covers.

Kentucky has a 7-9 record ATS in Mark Pope’s second season. They’ve especially struggled away from Rupp Arena, only covering the spread in the neutral-site win over St. John’s in the CBS Sports Classic.

After the trip to Baton Rouge, Kentucky has a Saturday road trip lined up to Tennessee. Will they limp into the Food City Center, or will they be on a 2-game winning streak? We’ll find out when the action begins on Wednesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Kentucky vs. LSU: How to Watch, Listen

Tipoff : 7:00 p.m. ET

: 7:00 p.m. ET TV : SEC Network (Dave Neal, Rodney Terry)

: SEC Network (Dave Neal, Rodney Terry) Local Radio : UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)

: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens) AM : 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP

: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP FM : 98.1 WBUL

: 98.1 WBUL Online : iHeart Radio

: iHeart Radio Sirius XM: 383

You can also follow along on the KSR LIVE BLOG, which will start a few hours before tipoff, and join the conversation on KSBoard.