Porter Moser is on the hot seat as Oklahoma prepares for Kentucky

Kentucky has had its share of issues this season, but it’s nothing compared to what’s going on at Oklahoma. After beating Ole Miss to start SEC play, the Sooners have lost eight straight, making Porter Moser’s seat red-hot as they head to Lexington to face Kentucky on Wednesday night.

Oklahoma’s last three losses have come in devastating fashion. Missouri hit buzzer-beaters to tie the game late in regulation and win in overtime on Jan. 24. A few days later, Oklahoma had No. 15 Arkansas on the ropes in Norman, but the Razorbacks held on thanks to big buckets by Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas in the final 30 seconds. This past Saturday, the Sooners got off to a hot start vs. Texas, leading by 14 in the first half and by six at the under-eight timeout in the second. From there, they collapsed, allowing Texas to end the game on a 24-8 run for the 79-69 win, which brought Moser’s record in the Red River Rivalry to 1-8, 0-5 in Norman.

At 1-8, the Sooners are at the bottom of the SEC standings. The last three games have been especially painful, but Oklahoma almost beat Alabama, too. If Nijel Pack‘s three-pointer with two seconds left had gone in, the Sooners would have, which could have changed the course of the season. Instead, Pack missed, continuing the slide.

Sat, Jan 3 vs Ole Miss W 86-70 Wed, Jan 7 @ Mississippi State L 72-53 Sat, Jan 10 @ Texas A&M L 83-76 Tue, Jan 13 vs 19 Florida L 96-79 Sat, Jan 17 vs 18 Alabama L 83-81 Tue, Jan 20 @ South Carolina L 85-76 Sat, Jan 24 @ Missouri L 88-87 OT Tue, Jan 27 vs 15 Arkansas L 83-79 Sat, Jan 31 vs Texas L 79-69

With nine regular-season games left, it’s not going to get any easier; in fact, Oklahoma’s remaining schedule is the toughest in the country according to ESPN’s BPI, ranking ahead of Vanderbilt and Kentucky’s, the Sooners’ next two opponents. KenPom has Oklahoma losing all but one game, vs. Missouri at home. That would mean finishing the regular season 13-18, 2-16 in SEC play, one year after going 20-13. Not quite a ringing endorsement for year six with Porter Moser.

If that happens, incoming Oklahoma athletic director Roger Denny’s job may be a little easier. Denny is taking over for longtime OU AD Joe Castiglione later this month. Denny helped turn the men’s basketball and football programs around at Illinois as deputy athletic director and chief operating officer. He was at Oklahoma’s game vs. Texas on Saturday to witness the Sooners’ collapse, just days after telling reporters that he wants to “dig in” and fix what’s going wrong with the men’s basketball program.

“We’ve been in the trenches, know he’s been in it there, too,” Moser said of Denny after the game. “He’s competitive as hell, too. He wants to – in this industry disruption of everything – he knows he wants to fix it. I want to fix it. You’re not fixing it in February.

“We have to do everything we can to prepare for each game right now. This is our team. This is our league. But, man, none of us, I’m not accepting. I want to be in a different spot in the standings. So competitive as hell, and I love that. I love that.”

All this to say that Kentucky cannot afford to overlook Wednesday’s game at Rupp. The Cats bounced back from the 25-point loss at Vanderbilt in the best way possible, a top-15 road win vs. Arkansas. Kentucky showed incredible resilience in Fayetteville, avenging last year’s loss to John Calipari’s Razorbacks in Rupp and adding a huge Quad 1 win to the resume. An emotional hangover isn’t outside the realm of possibility, especially with this team’s Jekyll/Hyde tendencies and Saturday’s game vs. No. 25 Tennessee, in the special denim uniforms, looming.

Oklahoma is better than its 1-8 SEC record suggests. In addition to trying to turn their season around, the Sooners will probably be looking for some revenge of their own vs. Otega Oweh and the Cats. Oweh hit game winners against his former school twice last season, first in Norman and second to send Oklahoma home from the SEC Tournament. He’s on a roll right now, scoring at least 20 points in seven of nine SEC games. Oweh needs to maintain that intensity to keep Kentucky on track — and maybe help send Moser packing at the end of the season.