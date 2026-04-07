Potential Kentucky target Donnie Freeman officially enters transfer portal

Another big-time name has officially entered the transfer portal. Kentucky is expected to be among the schools after him.

Donnie Freeman tells KSR+ that he put his name into the portal on Tuesday afternoon. A 6-foot-9 sophomore, the Washington D.C. native spent his first two college seasons at Syracuse. Freeman is coming off a 2025-26 season with the Orange that saw him average 16.5 points and 7.2 rebounds in 31.3 minutes per outing on 47.4 percent shooting from the field and 30.2 percent from deep.

A former top 10 high school recruit from the 2024 cycle, Freeman will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

NEW: Syracuse star forward Donnie Freeman has entered the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports.



Freeman averaged 16.5 points per game this season. https://t.co/t8DeqzOXZ1 pic.twitter.com/qdgxIrfqOS — On3 (@On3) April 7, 2026

Freeman was considered the No. 9 overall prospect as a high school senior by the Rivals Industry Ranking. Suiting up for IMG Academy (FL), he was a McDonald’s All-American and was picked to play in the Jordan Brand Classic. Freeman was also a member of the Bahamas National Team that participated in a 2024 Olympics qualifying tournament. He chose Syracuse over a group of finalists that included Texas, Iowa, Alabama, and Georgia Tech.

As a true freshman in 2024-25, Freeman made an immediate impact for Syracuse head coach Adrian Autry. He averaged 13.4 points and 7.9 rebounds in 25.5 minutes per contest on 50.4 percent shooting, but only appeared in 14 games (13 as a starter) before suffering a leg injury. Freeman also missed 10 games early into his 2025-26 campaign due to another injury, but returned in late December. Across 18 ACC games last season, he averaged 16.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per outing for the Orange.

Freeman will be among the bigger names to enter the portal this offseason. He’ll be hearing from plenty of schools, with Kentucky expected to be one of them.

It’s Transfer Portal SZN on KSR+

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