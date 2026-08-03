Practicing yoga has been an unexpected benefit for Kentucky's offensive line

Being able to “bend” is an attribute that football players on both lines of scrimmage need in order to succeed long-term. If you listen to enough sports shows or read enough message boards, you’ll hear plenty about how important it can be for the sport’s largest athletes to be able to bend fluidly. The easier it is for them to contort their bodies without sacrificing speed or agility, the better they’ll be at handling the guy lining up across from them.

But how does someone who is already over 6 feet tall and weighs 300-plus pounds get better at being bendy? New Kentucky head football coach Will Stein has some ideas that are already being put into practice.

“We actually do yoga,” Junior offensive lineman Malachi Wood (6-foot-8, 330 pounds) said at Monday’s Media Day. “Our Wednesdays have been recovery days. We get in there as a team, everybody does yoga together. That’s really helped.

“I didn’t know how to feel about it at first but I do really like it. You feel really good after it.”

This isn’t exactly a new trend for big football players, but it’s not something we’ve heard taking place at UK in recent years.

Not only is yoga an easy way to help clear one’s mind, but it also improves the flexibility and overall mobility of these superhuman athletes. Especially for Kentucky’s offensive line, which is loaded with size and talent across the front five, doing whatever it takes to keep their bodies in the best shape possible is the goal.

There are high expectations with the Big Blue Wall going into 2026. The best ability is availability, and if yoga can give Kentucky’s linemen even the slightest edge over their opponent, they’ll gladly throw down a mat and get to posing.

“Yoga, to some guys it might be a little girly, you know? But to us, it’s pretty good,” Senior center Coleton Price (6-foot-3, 310 pounds) said. “To be able to take advantage of that and being able to get that little step forward of some other places that aren’t doing it. Be able to be a little flimsy, I would say, a little loose, is really good.

“Be on top of your body is what we really care about around here. Availability is a really good key for us to be great. You got to have players to be great, so being able to focus on your body, take treatment seriously, stretch, doing all that is what we’re doing.”

Those who have done yoga before or regularly attend classes know how challenging it can be. It will humble you quickly if you don’t have any experience. Kentucky players have been learning that the hard way since they began doing yoga as a team in the winter, but they know the benefits that can come with it.

“For me, yoga is pretty hard,” Junior lineman Olaus Alinen (6-foot-6, 330 pounds) said. “But it is pretty beneficial. I struggle with it a good bit at certain things. Holding those stretches and positions is tough, but I think in the end it makes us better athletes.”