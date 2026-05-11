Preakness Stakes 2026: Post Positions, Odds for Second Leg of the Triple Crown

The 2026 edition of the Preakness Stakes will be remembered for everything but the actual horse race, unless this field of 14 decides to produce some drama.

Pimlico Race Course was razed to make way for a $450 million reconstruction project, one that is now facing plenty of hurdles. While Maryland officials debate what’s next, the second leg of the Triple Crown is being held 30 miles south at Laurel Park. Attendance has been capped at 4,800 for the event.

Even though this edition of the Preakness Stakes will be smaller and without the Kentucky Derby winner, there has not been a full 14-horse field since 2011. A couple of horses made the trek from Churchill Downs for the race, including two of the two longest-shots in the Kentucky Derby. Ocelli finished third, but is still winless in seven races, while Robusta has only hit the board once since January. Ocelli can become the first colt to break its maiden in the Preakness Stakes since 1888.

We also had a surprising late addition. Incredibolt was a popular long shot play in the Kentucky Derby. After taking a look at the field, the horse’s connections are ready to take another Triple Crown swing.

Silent Tactic was expected to be the favorite after three exceptional races at Oaklawn Park. Mark Casse sidelined the horse from the Kentucky Derby due to a foot issue. It has not resolved in time for Silent Tactic to race in the Preakness Stakes.

Iron Honor will likely exit the starting gate as the favorite to win the Preakness Stakes. Trained by Chad Brown, the colt won his first two races, including the Grade III Gotham Stakes, before falling to Albus in the Wood Memorial. Irad Ortiz will be aboard Talkin, the third-place finisher in the Blue Grass Stakes. Steve Asmussen’s Chip Honcho is another horse to keep a close eye on. The horse finished ahead of Golden Tempo in the Risen Star Stakes.

Two other Kentucky Derby entries who did not get to race on the first Saturday in May will run in the Preakness Stakes. Corona de Oro was an also eligible who did not make the field, while Great White made it onto the track at Churchill Downs, but was scratched after throwing his rider near the starting gate.

The 1 3/16-mile race is the shortest in the Triple Crown, but still carries a $2 million purse. Coverage begins at 4:00 p.m. ET this Saturday on NBC and Peacock. Post time for the Preakness Stakes is at 6:50 p.m. ET.

2026 Preakness Stakes Post Positions, Odds

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