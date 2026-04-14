Preakness Stakes Could Change Horse Racing's Triple Crown Calendar

The date of the Triple Crown has become sacred to many horse racing fans. The debate of the timing of each race has been debated for years. It reached a fever pitch when Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty skipped the Preakness Stakes in 2025. Now, the Maryland Jockey Club is preparing to make a move.

Sports Business Journal reports that the Preakness Stakes may be raced three weeks after the 2027 Kentucky Derby. Some will point to that Sovereignty snub as the tipping point, but you must follow the money first.

According to the SBJ, NBC’s deal to broadcast the Preakness Stakes ends after this year, and Fox is making a major play to acquire the rights. Fox has a deal with NYRA to cover horse racing in the state of New York, and it includes the Belmont Stakes in its portfolio until 2030. If Fox gets two of the three Triple Crown races, they’ll push the Belmont back a week, giving horses a three-week break between each leg of the Triple Crown. If they don’t get the rights, the Belmont could maintain the same date, five weeks after the Kentucky Derby.

Before getting into the Triple Crown debate, horse racing fans will be intrigued to learn that Fox is in the market for expanding its coverage beyond the Triple Crown. FanDuelTV is in the process of dissolving TVG over the next two years. Fox is interested in acquiring rights to more tracks, which could lead to the network creating its own version of TVG.

Horse Racing Needs the Preakness Stakes to Move

No, I’m not talking about moving the setting of the Preakness Stakes, which will actually race at Laurel Park this year as Pimlico undergoes renovations. Many traditionalists do not want the Triple Crown to be sullied by giving Kentucky Derby horses an additional week of rest before the Preakness Stakes.

First and foremost, the dates of the Triple Crown have been fluid throughout the history of horse racing. Prior to 1932, the Preakness Stakes was before the first Saturday in May 11 times. There were two occasions when it was held on the same day as the Kentucky Derby. The date of the Preakness Stakes, held two weeks after the Kentucky Derby, did not become standardized until 1969. Of the 13 Triple Crown winners, eight happened prior to 1969.

To take it one step further, if you think the Triple Crown accomplishment will be diminished by changing the format, it’s already happened three times in the last six years. During the pandemic, the Belmont ran before the Derby, followed by the Preakness in the fall. Over the last two years, Saratoga has hosted the Belmont Stakes. The smaller track cannot host a 1 1/2-mile race, so it’s been the same distance as the Derby. That’s a bigger change than a change in date.

The sport of horse racing is elevated when its brightest stars shine. Last year, we didn’t get a chance to see three Triple Crown races between rivals Journalism and Sovereignty. Moving the Preakness Stakes will get more Kentucky Derby horses to Maryland in May. If the move finally happens, it will be different, but the horse racing world should embrace the change in the Triple Crown.

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