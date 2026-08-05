Preakness Stakes Moves Back to Three Weeks After Kentucky Derby, Will Run on Sunday

The Triple Crown is getting a makeover as Maryland, Kentucky, and New York jockey for power. After watching multiple Kentucky Derby winners skip the second leg, the Preakness Stakes is officially on the move.

Traditionally, the Preakness Stakes is held on the third Saturday in May. In 2027, the Preakness Stakes will be held 22 days after the Kentucky Derby on the fourth Sunday in May. In many instances down the road, that will make Memorial Day Weekend a Triple Crown Weekend.

Three of the last five Kentucky Derby winners bypassed the Preakness. The last two victors, Sovereignty and Golden Tempo, went on to win the Belmont Stakes in their next start.

“Moving the Preakness to the fourth weekend in May is a historic announcement,” said Bill Knauf, president and general manager of the Maryland Jockey Club. “We believe the Preakness and the entire Triple Crown series are positioned for growth and great success. This extra week between the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness opens the Preakness to potential participants who use modern training methods.”

It’s a historic move, but the dates and locations of the race varied over the years. Prior to 1932, it was held 11 times before the Kentucky Derby. On a few occasions, the races went off on the same day. The race was held at multiple tracks in New York, and this year at Laurel Park, outside of its traditional home at Pimlico.

The historic racetrack in Baltimore is currently in the middle of a $400 million reconstruction. Temporary seating will accommodate 20,000 fans next year in Baltimore, with NBC hosting the broadcast. The Peacock won a bidding war to retain rights to the second leg of the Triple Crown through 2032. They will also broadcast the Black-Eyed Susan — their version of Kentucky Oaks day — card on the Saturday before the Preakness Stakes.

The decision to push back the Preakness was announced two days after Churchill Downs and NYRA left the race out of its new Thoroughbred Championship Series. Churchill Downs tried to acquire the IP rights to the second leg of the Triple Crown this spring, but the state of Maryland matched that $85 million offer.

“There is no Triple Crown without the Preakness, and if you want to win the Triple Crown, we’ll see you in Baltimore next year,” Maryland Governor Wes Moore said defiantly on Tuesday. “Yesterday validated why this needed to be in Maryland hands, that Maryland needs to be in charge of its own destiny.”

An additional eight days of rest have been added to the Triple Crown schedule. Will the third leg be adjusted as well? The Belmont Stakes is scheduled for June 5, 2027, two weeks after the Preakness. There’s no indication that NYRA plans on accommodating the move made by Maryland.