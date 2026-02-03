Prepare for Otega Oweh vs. Oklahoma (Round 3): 'He's just hungry to win.'

There is just something about Oklahoma that brings the best out of Otega Oweh. In back-to-back matchups against the Sooners in his debut season at Kentucky after transferring in from Norman, the Wildcat star combined for 55 points on 20-35 shooting (57.1% FG), 3-6 from three (50.0% 3PT) and 12-15 at the line (80.0% FT).

Oh, and he hit game-winners in both. First, it was an off-balance Euro-step and running hook shot on his old home floor, putting UK up 82-81 with 6.1 seconds on the clock for the victory. From there, it was a coast-to-coast left-handed baseline runner, down to 0.5 seconds in Nashville for Mark Pope‘s first SEC Tournament win.

His pivot from Sooner to Sooner Killer has been a painful one for Porter Moser, but it’s certainly something his Kentucky teammates enjoy.

“I don’t remember if I was in the game or not in the game at Oklahoma, but I remember the SEC Tournament,” Collin Chandler said of Oweh’s game-winners. “I remember the play, and I remember where I was — and obviously two unbelievable plays that I hope we won’t have to have this week. Obviously unforgettable plays.”

“I mean, if round three is like one or two, it should be exciting,” Trent Noah added.

It comes at the perfect time for Oweh personally, putting together a truly elite stretch of basketball that includes 20-plus-point performances in nine of his last 13 games after a ho-hum start to his senior campaign — albeit hitting the double-figure mark in every game this season. He wasn’t meeting his sky-high standard as the Preseason SEC Player of the Year early on, but now, he’s right back in the conversation among the best of the best in the sport.

That play has overlapped with wins in six of the team’s last seven games. The latest? An upset win at No. 15 Arkansas with Oweh going for a season-high 24 points on 9-12 shooting with eight rebounds and three assists in 38 minutes.

No. 00 looked like a man possessed — more so than usual.

“I think Otega, that’s a pretty normal thing for him,” Chandler said. “I think he’s very consistently great, and I think that’s what we expect out of him — and he knows that. So, obviously, it’s great to have Otega in a mindset like that. It was a big one for all of us after how we felt the first part of the week (at Vanderbilt), so I think we knew that we all felt that same way.”

That was just the offensive greatness in Fayetteville, not even accounting for his effort on the defensive end, taking on one of the best guards in the country in Darius Acuff. Oweh limited him to 2-10 shooting in the first half to set the tone and allow Kentucky to build a double-digit lead, then threw haymakers with him in the second.

The Wildcat star earned the KO in enemy territory.

“O, I mean, I feel like he always plays with urgency. He’s such a good player that sometimes it kind of goes under the radar,” Noah added. “I mean, he’s always guarding an elite guard while doing what he does on the offensive end. And he does it so effortlessly, just night in and night out. He kind of sometimes gets swept under the rug because it’s just his normal, but what he’s doing is pretty ridiculous, in my opinion.”

Otega Oweh game winner vs Oklahoma, via Dr. Michael Huang, KSR

Noah has experienced it all firsthand, starting back in June of 2024 when they all arrived on campus together to begin the Mark Pope era.

The Harlan County native isn’t shy about admitting how things went for him in some of those early practices.

“I’ve had the pleasure of being able to compete with him since I got on campus. I mean, last year in the summer, it was just a massacre. Like, he was just taking me to the rim over and over. I didn’t know what to do. But he’s a good player. I really get to get better from him. I mean, I get to guard one of the best players in the SEC, one of the best players in the country, every single day in practice.

“I mean, I feel like that’s a gift. … He’s a good player. He’s a good friend, good mentor.”

Now it’s time to see if TegaTron can pick up where he left off, not only from the win in Fayetteville over the weekend, but also from last year’s sweep against Oklahoma.

Can he make it three in a row against the Sooners?

“It’s his old team, and he’s just hungry to win. He wants to win every single game, play as hard as he can,” Noah said. “He’s just a player that makes plays. He makes plays off script and on script, so you’re never out whenever you have an O on your team.”