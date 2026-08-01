Prepare to Hear Shaboozey 10,000 Times During College Football Season

Only five Saturdays stand between Big Blue Nation and the Kentucky football season. It feels like an eternity, but once college football kicks off, there’s no turning back. Saturdays will be defined by picks, touchdown passes, and parlays. Oh, and one other thing: Shaboozey.

Who amongst us doesn’t like to dabble with some Shaboozey from time to time? New country can strike the wrong kind of cord, but Shaboozey has found a nice middle ground between pop and Nashville twang.

When the steel guitar whines, it’s a reminder that we all could use some Good News from time to time. Once we get that good news, everybody in the bar is getting tipsy with a little fiddle.

If you aren’t a fan of Shaboozey, I have some bad news. You’re going to hear him sing A LOT during college football season. ESPN announced on Friday that his song with Gunna, “High Noon,” will serve as their college football anthem in 2026. If there’s a break in the action, you can expect to hear it used to promote games across the Worldwide Leader’s networks.

It’s difficult to judge it from the jump. I need to hear it about 172 more times before I can get a good feel for it in week three. However, one thing I do appreciate about the song selection is the title. Is “High Noon” taking a shot at Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff? If so, well played, ESPN. Well played.

It’s a surprising decision to roll with Shaboozey instead of Zac Brown Band, who has been slated to sing essentially every anthem for the last year, ranging from March Madness to UFC and Survivor.

This song selection may not be the best ESPN college football anthem, but it certainly can’t be the worst. That title forever belongs to Fall Out Boy “FOR CENTURIES!”

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.