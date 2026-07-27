Preseason Misses: Kentucky Wildcats Who Could Contend for Postseason All-SEC Honors

Will Stein received a lot of love during his afternoon appearance at SEC Media Days, but the members of the working press in Tampa didn’t extend too much of that to the players on his roster.

Lance Heard was a Second Team Preseason All-SEC Selection, one year after he received Third Team honors at Tennessee. Tight end Willie Rodriguez was the only other Kentucky Wildcat on the All-SEC ballot, slotted in on the Third Team.

It would surprise no one if both Wildcats were All-SEC Selections when it’s time to vote on actual production this December. These are a few names that may surprise outsiders who could become All-SEC players during Will Stein’s 2026 campaign.

Kentucky Defense

Tavion Gadson, Defensive Line — Interior defensive linemen don’t get a ton of shine, which is why there probably weren’t many voters who knew he led all SEC iDL in pressures last fall. After a breakthrough in 2025, this upcoming campaign could captivate the SEC audience.

Mi’Quise Humphrey-Grace, Defensive Line — The former FCS transfer created havoc plays on a defense that did not create much havoc. This fall, he will be seen as a more traditional 4-3 defensive end, which fits his skill-set much better, particularly when it’s time to set a hard edge against the run. Expect the Cincinnati native to stack TFLs in 2026.

Ty Bryant, Safety — He led the SEC in interceptions last year and was Kentucky’s only All-SEC selection. He has recorded zero sacks in his Kentucky career. I expect that to change this fall for Bryant.

Aaron Gates, Nickel — Folks who followed his career at Florida believe he is one of the best athletes they’ve seen in Gainesville. Injuries have been the issue. Kentucky is going to play an aggressive defense this fall, and he has all of the traits to create the most havoc plays if he can stay healthy.

Kentucky Offense

Coleton Price, Center — Steady progression and development are not celebrated in modern college sports, particularly when one plays center. Price has done just that throughout his career at Baylor. The leader of the Big Blue Wall, if the Kentucky offensive line looks like one of the best in the league, as some project, he will receive a ton of credit for the Cats’ improvement.

DJ Miller, Wide Receiver — The SEC has no shortage of elite wide receivers. DJ Miller is not a household name, but the second-year player showed his play-making chops throughout spring practice. For this offense to truly go, Kenny Minchey needs a go-to guy. Miller checks all of the boxes and could put up some eye-opening numbers that deserve All-SEC recognition.

Kenny Minchey, Quarterback — This is a long shot when you consider the number of returning starters on high-caliber teams. However, there is a scenario akin to a Mike Leach quarterback where Minchey is an efficient passer who just puts up numbers and surprises folks. The odds aren’t great for a first-time starter with a first-year head coach, but it’s possible.