PREVIEW: Can Kentucky go 2-0 at Arkansas in one weekend?

We just watched the Kentucky men’s basketball team get an oh-so-sweet win over the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville. Hopefully, the women’s team can have that same fun on Sunday. Kentucky leads the all-time series 28-16 but is 8-11 all-time on the road against the Razorbacks. Last season, Kentucky beat Arkansas 89-69 in Historic Memorial Coliseum.

Arkansas is led by senior Taleyah Jones, who averages a team-high 16.8 points per game while shooting 38.8% from three-point range. She also brings in 4.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game. She’s a solid shooter from the charity stripe as well. When put at the free throw line, she hits 83.5% of her shots.

Freshman Bonnie Deas is the only other Arkansas player that averages double figures in the scoring column (10.4 PPG). At just 5-foot-9, she is the team’s leading rebounder, averaging nine boards per contest.

Jenna Lawrence and Harmonie Ware aren’t too far behind, however. Lawrence, a 6-foot-3 junior forward, puts up 9.7 points and 4.99 rebounds per game, while Ware, a 5-foot-10 freshman guard, records 8.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.

With Teonni Key listed as “probable” on the initial availability report (shown below), it’ll be interesting to see if she actually does end up playing, and if she does, it will also be interesting to see if she starts and how much run she actually gets.

Arkansas Razorbacks roster

via espn.com

SEC Student-Athlete Initial Availability Report

Projected Kentucky Starters

#5 – Tonie Morgan

5-FOOT-8 – GUARD – SENIOR

14.7 PPG – 8.6 APG – 3.6 RPG

#0 – Jordan Obi

6-FOOT-1 – GUARD – GRADUATE STUDENT

11 PPG – 6.8 RPG – 1.1 APG

#32 – Amelia Hassett

6-FOOT-4 – FORWARD – SENIOR

10.2 PPG – 5.7 RPG – 1.6 APG

#7 – Teonni Key

6-FOOT-5 – FORWARD – SENIOR

11 PPG – 6.5 RPG – 1.4 BPG

#13 – Clara Strack

6-FOOT-5 – CENTER – JUNIOR

15.5 PPG – 10.2 RPG – 2.9 BPG

Phoenix’s Prediction

Score: 73-60, Kentucky

MVP: Tonie Morgan

How to Watch/Listen

Location Tipoff TV Radio Live Stats Bud Walton Arena (Fayetteville, AR) 2 p.m. ET SEC Network (Chuckie Kempf and Charli Turner Thorne) 630 WLAP, 790 WKRD (Darren Headrick) StatBroadcast

Join The Discussion on KSBoard

Want to interact with the KSR crew during tonight’s game? Consider joining the conversation on KSBoard, where we’ll be sharing live updates while also answering questions and providing real-time analysis (and probably complaining about the officiating).