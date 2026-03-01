PREVIEW: Kentucky closes the regular season against South Carolina

Kentucky will close its regular season against South Carolina, who currently sit at 28-2 overall and 14-1 in the SEC. The Gamecocks have won nine consecutive games, and in their last outing, they defeated Missouri 112-71 at home. Their two losses came to Texas (in non-conference play, which is why it doesn’t count against their SEC record) and Oklahoma.

Of course, South Carolina is led by Dawn Staley, who has been at the helm in Columbia since the 2008-09 season. South Carolina has won three national titles under her leadership, and they’ve been to seven Final Fours, including five straight.

The Gamecocks have talent lined up and down the roster as they have for the better part of the last decade. Joyce Edwards is their leading scorer, putting up 20.2 points per game on 59.9% shooting from the field. Ta’Niya Latson was the nation’s leading scorer a year ago at Florida State, and this year, she’s putting up 14.9 points, 3.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game for South Carolina.

Madina Okot has blossomed into one of the biggest bigs in America at South Carolina after transferring from Mississippi State. The 6-foot-6 senior is averaging 13.8 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. Tessa Johnson is one of the country’s best three-point shooting, hitting 45.5% of her attempts from beyond the arc.

Plus, there’s Raven Johnson, who many would claim is one of the best point guards in the sport. She’s averaging 10 points, 5.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 37.7% from deep.

Tomorrow is certainly a big game, and a win for the Cats could greatly help them in the SEC standings. That’s why, as we saw with the men’s game against Vanderbilt on Saturday, Kentucky is going to do a blue and white out for the game. Prepare accordingly.

Additionally, it will be Senior Day for Kentucky. Tonie Morgan, Teonni Key, Amelia Hassett, Jordan Obi and Josie Gilvin will be honored prior to tipoff. Additionally, we’ll be treated to a Red Panda halftime show. Here is the schedule for the pregame festivities:

12:45 p.m. ET – Doors open

1:21 p.m. ET – Senior student managers / senior student support staff ceremony

1:39 p.m. ET – Senior Day ceremony

1:46 p.m. ET – The singing of My Old Kentucky Home

1:54 p.m. ET – Clara Strack school record in blocks ball presentation

1:55 p.m. ET – National anthem (Marlana VanHoose)

1:58 p.m. ET – Starting lineup introduction

2:02 p.m. ET – Tip off

Kentucky is just 35-42 all-time against South Carolina are 20-14 against the Gamecocks in Lexington.

South Carolina Gamecocks roster

SEC Student-Athlete Initial Availability Report

Projected Kentucky Starters

#5 – Tonie Morgan

5-FOOT-8 – GUARD – SENIOR

14.2 PPG – 8.3 APG – 3.1 RPG

#8 – Asia Boone

5-FOOT-8 – GUARD – JUNIOR

10.6 PPG – 3 RPG – 2.1 APG

#32 – Amelia Hassett

6-FOOT-4 – FORWARD – SENIOR

10.4 PPG – 5.5 RPG – 1.6 APG

#7 – Teonni Key

6-FOOT-5 – FORWARD – SENIOR

11.2 PPG – 7.1 RPG – 1.3 BPG

#13 – Clara Strack

6-FOOT-5 – CENTER – JUNIOR

16.4 PPG – 10.2 RPG – 2.7 BPG

Phoenix’s Prediction

Score: 78-59, South Carolina

MVP: Teonni Key

Kentucky could really use a win against South Carolina, but that will be a tall task against South Carolina. The Gamecocks have dominated opponents all season long, and while Kentucky certainly has the potential to make this one close, I just see the Gamecocks overpowering the Cats in the end.

How to Watch/Listen

Location Tipoff TV Radio Live Stats Historic Memorial Coliseum (Lexington, KY) 2 p.m. ET SEC Network+ (Noah Frary and Christi Thomas) 630 WLAP, 790 WKRD (Darren Headrick) StatBroadcast

