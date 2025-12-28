PREVIEW: Kentucky faces Hofstra in final non-conference game of regular season

Kentucky women’s basketball has just one more game remaining ahead of conference play. Before Kenny Brooks and his team set their sights on No. 5 LSU, the Cats will have to take care of business against Hofstra on Sunday.

Here is everything you need to know as Kentucky goes to take on the Pride.

Bio Blast

Kentucky is 1-0 all-time against Hofstra. On Nov. 26, 2005, Kentucky defeated Hofstra 67-54 at the Pepperdine Thanksgiving Classic in Malibu, California. Hofstra head coach Danielle Santos Atkinson was actually an assistant at Kentucky from 2012-14 and even coached alongside UK assistant Josh Petersen at Florida State and Pitt.

Hofstra is currently 2-8 with their only wins coming against Yale and D-III Marywood. In their last outing, they took a 52-43 loss against UAlbany. The Cats and Pride share two common opponents, Miami and Maryland. Hofstra, alongside Kentucky and Maryland, was one of the many teams participating in the Discover Puerto Rico Shootout. Hofstra lost to Miami 83-48 and 95-38 to Maryland.

It’s been a pretty long while since Hofstra has had a winning season. You’d have to go back to the 2015-16 season to find that they went 25-9 that year en route to an appearance in the Women’s NIT Quarterfinals. Of course, this doesn’t look like the year for Hofstra to snap that unfortunate streak.

Scouting Report

Forward Sandra Magolico is the leading scorer for Hofstra, averaging 10.5 points per game. Her range is limited considering the fact that she doesn’t really shoot threes. She is also the team’s leading rebounder (5.3 RPG, min. five games played) and averages a team-high 1.3 steals per game.

However, Magolico is actually with guard Chloe Sterling with those 1.3 steals per game, and unlike Magolico, Sterling can shoot it from deep. On the year, she is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. The 5-foot-7 senior averages 10 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. She was sidelined to begin the year but has since played in Hofstra’s last four games.

Alarice Gooden and Micaela Carter are two more names to know ahead of this one. Gooden shoots 33.3% from deep while Carter shoots 38.5% from deep. Both can knock it down from three-point range. As a team, Hofstra is shooting just 26.7% from three on the year, so don’t expect them to come out playing with their hair on fire.

Hofstra Pride roster

Projected Kentucky Starters

#5 – Tonie Morgan

5-FOOT-8 – GUARD – SENIOR

13.2 PPG – 8.3 APG – 3.2 RPG

#0 – Jordan Obi

6-FOOT-1 – GUARD – GRADUATE STUDENT

11.6 PPG – 7 RPG – 1.1 APG

#32 – Amelia Hassett

6-FOOT-4 – FORWARD – SENIOR

9.9 PPG – 6.2 RPG – 1.8 BPG

#7 – Teonni Key

6-FOOT-5 – FORWARD – SENIOR

11 PPG – 5.8 RPG – 1.6 BPG

#13 – Clara Strack

6-FOOT-5 – CENTER – JUNIOR

16.2 PPG – 9.8 RPG – 2.8 BPG

Phoenix’s Prediction

Score: 82-46, Kentucky

MVP: Tonie Morgan

Kentucky is the much more talented team in this matchup, and this should serve as a good time for the Cats to get back in gear before facing the gauntlet of SEC play. It remains to be seen if Teonni Key will be active or not, this should be a fun post-Christmas celebration. Like candy finding its way into your stocking, the ball will find its way into the hoop for Kentucky against the Pride.

How to Watch/Listen

