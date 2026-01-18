PREVIEW: Kentucky heads to Starkville for battle with Mississippi State

Kentucky is 4-1 in the SEC, coming off a 94-89 win against the Florida Gators in Historic Memorial Coliseum. However, Kentucky must now pit it wits against Mississippi State down in Starkville. Last season, the Cats beat Mississippi State 91-69 in the conference opener. Kentucky will be looking to replicate that same success on Sunday.

KSR has everything you need to know ahead of the game with our preview.

Bio Blast

Mississippi State is 14-5 this season, but they began the year 14-1, and their only loss at the time had come to a Texas Tech team on the road that is 19-1 on the year. However, SEC play hasn’t been too kind to Sam Purcell’s squad.

Kentucky is 33-24 all-time against Mississippi State, according to the Bulldogs’ official athletics webpage. Kentucky has won two straight against the Bulldogs and six of the last 10 meetings belong to the Cats. The series in Starkville is nearly split down the middle, but Kentucky holds the narrow 12-11 advantage.

Purcell is in his fourth year at Mississippi State after spending 2013-2022 as an assistant coach for Jeff Walz at Louisville. Purcell has won 22+ games in each of his first three seasons leading the Bulldogs, and with 14 wins already locked up, it’s certainly possible that they get to that 20-win mark yet again.

Scouting Report

Mississippi State is led by freshman forward Madison Francis, who was the No. 30 overall prospect in Rivals’ 2025 recruiting rankings. Francis has already emerged as one of Purcell’s best assets, averaging 13.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.9 blocks, 1.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game. She is listed as “probable” on the initial availability report, however, so we’ll have to monitor what her situation looks like heading into the game.

Favour Nwaedozi is someone else to keep an eye on. She averages 13.1 points, 10 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Alongside Francis, the 6-foot-3 junior helps round out a talented frontcourt that could give Kentucky some trouble, especially with Teonni Key out yet again.

Guards Destiny McPhaul, Chandler Prater and Jaylah Lampley are all really good too. McPhaul is the leading scorer of that bunch, averaging 11.7 points per game. Prater puts up 10.1 per contest, and Lampley is just behind with 9.6. All shoot it pretty well from deep, so if they get hot, it may be put Kentucky into a threatening position.

Mississippi State Bulldogs roster

via espn.com

SEC Student-Athlete Initial Availability Report

Projected Kentucky Starters

#5 – Tonie Morgan

5-FOOT-8 – GUARD – SENIOR

15 PPG – 8.7 APG – 3.6 RPG

#8 – Asia Boone

5-FOOT-8 – GUARD – JUNIOR

9.9 PPG – 2.8 RPG – 2.3 APG

#0 – Jordan Obi

6-FOOT-1 – GUARD – GRADUATE STUDENT

10.7 PPG – 6.4 RPG – 1.2 APG

#32 – Amelia Hassett

6-FOOT-4 – FORWARD – SENIOR

9.6 PPG – 5.7 RPG – 1.8 APG

#13 – Clara Strack

6-FOOT-5 – CENTER – JUNIOR

16.4 PPG – 9.8 RPG – 2.9 BPG

Phoenix’s Prediction

Score: 80-67, Kentucky

MVP: Amelia Hassett

Mississippi State is currently on a four-game losing streak, but two of those losses were close late. Each of those losses have come to top 20 opponents. Ole Miss throttled the Bulldogs on the road, and while I’m expecting Kentucky to win fairly handily in Starkville, I’m not expecting a bludgeoning necessarily. I’ll take the Cats to win by double digits on the road, but not by enough to where it won’t be a game in fourth quarter.

How to Watch/Listen

Location Tipoff TV Radio Live Stats Humphrey Coliseum (Starkville, MS) 3 p.m. ET SEC Network+ (Will Kollmeyer and Brittany Lange) 630 WLAP, 790 WKRD (Darren Headrick) StatBroadcast

Catch up with the latest episode of The Memorial Memo

Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.

Join The Discussion on KSBoard

Want to interact with the KSR crew during tonight’s game? Consider joining the conversation on KSBoard, where we’ll be sharing live updates while also answering questions and providing real-time analysis (and probably complaining about the officiating).