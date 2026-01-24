PREVIEW: Kentucky hosts Georgia for a snowy Saturday showdown
loading...
Good morning, folks! It's Gameday once again in the Bluegrass. And we've got a fun one on deck. Kentucky (13-6; 4-2 SEC) will host the Ole Miss...Read Full Story
The Wildcats took care of business against the Longhorns, but can they keep it up against the Rebels in Travis Perry's return to Rupp Arena? They'll...Read Full Story
As the eastern United States braces for the incoming winter storm, Meteorologist Madness has already taken over Kentucky. On Friday, the 11...Read Full Story
Mark Pope loves a passing big man. He brought that love to Kentucky during his first season as the Wildcats head coach in the form of Drexel transfer...Read Full Story
Spring football is coming to the Bluegrass. When the UFL kicks off its 2026 season, the action will begin at Louisville's Lynn Family Stadium. This...Read Full Story
Jaland Lowe might be out for the season, but he's finding ways to make an impact from the sidelines for this Kentucky men's basketball team. Not...Read Full Story
Ole Miss has a long history of losing at Rupp Arena. They also have a recent history of losing basketball games this season. It may be why Vegas...Read Full Story
In the revenue-sharing world, college athletic departments are searching for creative ways to generate as much revenue as possible to balance the...Read Full Story
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard