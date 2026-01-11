PREVIEW: Kentucky hosts Oklahoma for a top 10 matchup in Historic Memorial Coliseum
Kentucky lost its last game at Alabama, and unfortunately for the Cats, they’re tasked with playing a top five Oklahoma team in order to try to get back on track. Without Teonni Key again, this is bound to be a tough one, and Kentucky’s undefeated streak at home this season could be put into jeopardy on Sunday.
KSR has everything you need to know ahead of the blockbuster top 10 matchup inside of Historic Memorial Coliseum.
Bio Blast
Oklahoma is currently 14-2 (2-1 SEC), and like Kentucky, the Sooners are coming off a loss to an opponent that — on paper — they should have beat. On Thursday, No. 18 Ole Miss marched into the Lloyd Noble Center and handed Oklahoma its first loss of SEC play 74-69.
The Sooners’ only other loss came to No. 4 UCLA 73-59 on a neutral court. So, unlike Kentucky at this moment, they’ve only lost to ranked teams. Oklahoma State, who was ranked No. 23 at the time but has since dropped out of the AP Poll, is the only other ranked team besides UCLA and Ole Miss that they’ve played, winning that one 92-70.
Kentucky and Oklahoma met twice last season, and both meetings ended up being amazing games. The first meeting came in Norman when Georgia Amoore tied a program record for points in a single game (43), leading the Cats to the 95-86 win. However, the Sooners got their revenge in the SEC Tournament, beating the Cats 69-65 in the Quarterfinals.
Scouting Report
Oklahoma is very talented across the board, but their most prolific scorer is freshman guard Aaliyah Chavez, who was the No. 1 overall recruit in Rivals’ 2025 Recruiting Rankings. Already, she has proven to be one of the most purely talented players in the country. Chavez is averaging 19.3 points, 4.3 assists, 4.1 rebounds and two steals per game while shooting 35% from deep.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
UK 92, Miss. State 68
Cats cruise to much-needed win
- 2New
Jaland Lowe
Injury update
- 3New
Otega Oweh
was GREAT vs. Miss. State
- 4New
Texas LB commits
Former 5-star will be a Cat
- 5New
BIG commit!
Cats land top tackle in Transfer Portal
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Then, there’s senior center Raegan Beers, who is well-known across the SEC for her overwhelming physicality and relentless effort down low. This season, Beers is averaging 17.3 points and 11.4 rebounds per game. A year ago, she shot 36.4% from three-point range, but that number has plummeted to 14.3% this season.
Sahara Williams (13.4 PPG), Zya Vann (11.4 PPG) and Peyton Verhulst (10.1 PPG) are all very gifted on the offensive end of the floor, but as a team, Oklahoma does a great job battling on the glass. As a unit, the Sooners reel in 52.3 rebounds per game, good enough for first in the country.
Oklahoma Sooners roster
SEC Student-Athlete Initial Availability Report
Projected Kentucky Starters
#5 – Tonie Morgan
5-FOOT-8 – GUARD – SENIOR
13.9 PPG – 8.8 APG – 3.5 RPG
#8 – Asia Boone
5-FOOT-8 – GUARD – JUNIOR
10.4 PPG – 2.7 RPG – 2.3 APG
#0 – Jordan Obi
6-FOOT-1 – GUARD – GRADUATE STUDENT
10.6 PPG – 6.5 RPG – 1.2 APG
#32 – Amelia Hassett
6-FOOT-4 – FORWARD – SENIOR
9.6 PPG – 5.8 RPG – 1.8 APG
#13 – Clara Strack
6-FOOT-5 – CENTER – JUNIOR
16.1 PPG – 10 RPG – 2.9 BPG
Phoenix’s Prediction
Score: 79-64, Oklahoma
MVP: Tonie Morgan
For the first time this season, I really have a hard time seeing how Kentucky can win. If Alabama was able to dominate Kentucky the way they did, then Oklahoma — a much better team in pretty much every aspect, especially rebounding — should be able to as well. For Kentucky’s sake, I hope the Alabama game was really just a one-off deal. Oklahoma is a top 10 team. I’m not sure Kentucky is without Teonni Key.
How to Watch/Listen
|Location
|Tipoff
|TV
|Radio
|Live Stats
|Historic Memorial Coliseum (Lexington, KY)
|4 p.m. ET
|SEC Network (Tiffany Greene and Carolyn Peck)
|630 WLAP, 790 WKRD (Darren Headrick)
|StatBroadcast
Catch up with the latest episode of The Memorial Memo
Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.
Join The Discussion on KSBoard
Want to interact with the KSR crew during tonight’s game? Consider joining the conversation on KSBoard, where we’ll be sharing live updates while also answering questions and providing real-time analysis (and probably complaining about the officiating).
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard