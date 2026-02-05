PREVIEW: Kentucky hosts Vanderbilt in first of two games in season series

Last season, Kentucky beat Vanderbilt 96-78 on the Commodores’ home floor, but this Vandy squad is very, very different from last year’s group. They may have lost Khamil Pierre to NC State this offseason, but somehow, they still managed to reload and got even better.

Vanderbilt returns sophomore Mikayla Blakes, who is the top scorer in the SEC and averages the third most points per game (25.1 PPG) in the country. Blakes is incredible on the defensive end of the floor as well, averaging 3.1 steals per game. She plays at the two, and there could be some concern for Kentucky about who guards her. That’s a problem every team has facing her, but there could be a tad bit of extra concern for the Cats.

In non-conference play, we saw that Kentucky has struggled to defend smaller, quicker guards out on the perimeter. They always seem to be a step ahead, and if that isn’t the case, then they get ahead by beating Kentucky’s defenders off the dribble. Kenny Brooks built this team with great size and length, but not as much quickness.

Of course, Kentucky can use that size advantage to their benefit on the offensive end. In her first game back from injury against Arkansas, Teonni Key had 15 points and 10 rebounds. Clara Strack went off for a career-high 33 points as well as 15 rebounds against the Razorbacks. Amelia Hassett put up 16 points too.

Both teams are looking to keep up their momentum after spending more time in the loss column than they’d like.

Vanderbilt Commodores roster

via espn.com

SEC Student-Athlete Initial Availability Report

Projected Kentucky Starters

#5 – Tonie Morgan

5-FOOT-8 – GUARD – SENIOR

14.7 PPG – 8.6 APG – 3.5 RPG

#0 – Jordan Obi

6-FOOT-1 – GUARD – GRADUATE STUDENT

10.7 PPG – 6.7 RPG – 1.2 APG

#32 – Amelia Hassett

6-FOOT-4 – FORWARD – SENIOR

10.4 PPG – 5.8 RPG – 1.7 APG

#7 – Teonni Key

6-FOOT-5 – FORWARD – SENIOR

11.3 PPG – 6.7 RPG – 1.3 BPG

#13 – Clara Strack

6-FOOT-5 – CENTER – JUNIOR

16.2 PPG – 10.4 RPG – 2.7 BPG

Phoenix’s Prediction

Score: 78-72, Vanderbilt MVP: Teonni Key

Kentucky and Vanderbilt play twice this season, and both teams are so good that I think that they split the series. Kentucky is currently 10-1 at home, and to me, I find it likely that the Cats will drop a game or two more in Historic Memorial Coliseum. So, I have the Commodores winning this one in a close game, and if things remain the way they are (no injuries, neither team falls off a cliff, etc.), I’ll have the Cats stealing the win in Nashville.

How to Watch/Listen

Location Tipoff TV Radio Live Stats Historic Memorial Coliseum (Lexington, KY) 7 p.m. ET SEC Network+ (Noah Frary and Christi Thomas) 630 WLAP, 790 WKRD (Darren Headrick) StatBroadcast

