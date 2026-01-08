PREVIEW: Kentucky looking for first back-to-back 3-0 starts in SEC since '11-'12, '12-'13 at Alabama

Kentucky is looking to start 3-0 in the SEC in back-to-back seasons for the first time since the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons, but it won’t be easy. The Cats have a road game at Alabama, who is 15-1 on the year and coming off a 29-point victory against Arkansas.

KSR has everything you need to know about the Kentucky-Alabama game prior to tipoff.

Bio Blast

According to Alabama’s official athletics website, Kentucky is 37-15 all-time against the Crimson Tide and are 8-2 against in their last 10 games against Alabama. Last season, Kentucky beat them 65-56 in Historic Memorial Coliseum, and at one point early on, it looked like Kentucky might lose that game. Bama led 21-15 after the first quarter before the Cats made the comeback to win that one.

Alabama begun this season 14-0, and while they didn’t necessarily have the toughest non-conference schedule, they did get impressive wins over Minnesota and Clemson in an eight-day span. Their only loss on the year was at No. 3 South Carolina, falling 83-57 to the Gamecocks.

The Crimson Tide are led by head coach Kristy Curry, who has been at the helm there since the 2013-14 season. Under Curry, Alabama is just 3-14 against Kentucky. Two of those wins have come in the last four meetings between the two teams when Kyra Elzy was the coach of the Cats.

Scouting Report

The leading scorer for the Tide is guard Jessica Timmons, who averages 14.9 points per game on 40.3% shooting from three-point range. You’ll quickly come to find that Alabama has several elite three-point shooters. As a team, they make 36.5% of their threes — good enough for top 30 in the country.

Essence Cody is another name to look out for. Last year against Kentucky, she recorded eight points, five rebounds and five steals in 27 minutes of action. This season, the junior forward is putting up 14.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.5 steals per game. She can also make it from deep, cashing in on 40% of her three-point tries.

Karly Weathers (9.3 PPG, 38.8 3P%) and Diana Collins (9.2 PPG, 43.8 3P%) are just a couple more of the premier scorers that Alabama has. Their rotation is 8-9 players deep just looking at the minutes distribution, so it’ll be interesting to see how Kentucky can combat that with Teonni Key out.

Alabama Crimson Tide roster

SEC Student-Athlete Initial Availability Report

Projected Kentucky Starters

#5 – Tonie Morgan

5-FOOT-8 – GUARD – SENIOR

13.9 PPG – 9 APG – 3.1 RPG

#8 – Asia Boone

5-FOOT-8 – GUARD – JUNIOR

10.3 PPG – 2.8 RPG – 2.4 APG

#0 – Jordan Obi

6-FOOT-1 – GUARD – GRADUATE STUDENT

10.8 PPG – 6.7 RPG – 1.2 APG

#32 – Amelia Hassett

6-FOOT-4 – FORWARD – SENIOR

9.7 PPG – 5.8 RPG – 1.9 APG

#13 – Clara Strack

6-FOOT-5 – CENTER – JUNIOR

16.8 PPG – 9.8 RPG – 2.9 BPG

Phoenix’s Prediction

Score: 81-70, Kentucky

MVP: Tonie Morgan

Trying to get this win without Teonni Key will be tough. Alabama is a good team, but fortunately for the Cats, they’ve already had to play two games (Wright State and Hofstra) without Key. Kristy Curry has a team that could end up hosting in the NCAA Tournament, but to me, Kentucky is still the better team. I’m going to pick Kentucky to win by double digits, but like the Louisville game, it’s going to be really close throughout.

How to Watch/Listen

Location Tipoff TV Radio Live Stats Coleman Coliseum (Tuscaloosa, AL) 7 p.m. ET SEC Network+ (Gray Robertson and Richard Hendrix) 630 WLAP, 790 WKRD (Darren Headrick) StatBroadcast

