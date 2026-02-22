PREVIEW: Kentucky looks to avenge one-point loss to Vanderbilt by beating them on the road

The last time Kentucky and Vanderbilt met on Feb. 5, the Commodores escaped Historic Memorial Coliseum with an 84-83 win. Mikayla Blakes did what Mikayla Blakes does — score a boatload of points. She had 37 points on 13-25 (6-9 3PT) shooting, and it was her dagger three late in the game that made the deficit too tough of an uphill battle to overcome for the Cats.

Since then, Blakes has put up 34 points against Oklahoma, 34 points against Texas and 27 points at Georgia. The Commodores got two massive wins over the Sooners and Longhorns, but they’re coming off a 76-74 loss against the Lady Bulldogs.

In their win over Kentucky just weeks ago, Aubrey Galvan had 16 points and Sacha Washington put up 15 points. Kentucky needs to try to limit those two closer to their averages (Galvan: 12.5 PPG, Washington: 10 PPG).

Justine Pissott — who shoots 45.6% from the three-point line (11th nationally, by the way) — had eight points on 2-6 shooting from deep against Kentucky. Not that she was a non-factor in that game, but with Blakes’ scoring prowess already being something to worry about, Kentucky can’t afford for Pissott to go off for a massive night.

Vanderbilt Commodores roster

via espn.com

SEC Student-Athlete Initial Availability Report

Projected Kentucky Starters

#5 – Tonie Morgan

5-FOOT-8 – GUARD – SENIOR

14.4 PPG – 8.4 APG – 3.3 RPG

#8 – Asia Boone

5-FOOT-8 – GUARD – JUNIOR

10.9 PPG – 3 RPG – 2 APG

#32 – Amelia Hassett

6-FOOT-4 – FORWARD – SENIOR

10.1 PPG – 5.4 RPG – 1.7 APG

#7 – Teonni Key

6-FOOT-5 – FORWARD – SENIOR

11.3 PPG – 6.9 RPG – 1.4 BPG

#13 – Clara Strack

6-FOOT-5 – CENTER – JUNIOR

16.5 PPG – 10.5 RPG – 2.6 BPG

Phoenix’s Prediction

Score: 86-80, Kentucky

MVP: Teonni Key

If you tune into The Memorial Memo or my postgame Rapid Reactions, you’ve heard me say for a while now that I have believed that Kentucky and Vanderbilt would split their season series by beating the other on the road. We saw the Commodores get the road win, now, it’s the Cats’ turn. I think Kentucky gets another big outing from Teonni Key and limits everyone around Mikayla Blakes in order to get the narrow win.

How to Watch/Listen

Location Tipoff TV Radio Live Stats Memorial Gymnasium (Nashville, TN) 4 p.m. ET ESPN2 (Sam Gore and Brooke Weisbrod) 630 WLAP, 790 WKRD (Darren Headrick) StatBroadcast

