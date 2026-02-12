PREVIEW: Kentucky looks to get back on track against Texas A&M at home

Kentucky has lost two games in a row in general, but also two in a row in Historic Memorial Coliseum — a sentence you never want to say. Defending home court is a priority for Kenny Brooks squad, and they’ll have a chance to right their wrongs when they take on Texas A&M at home on Thursday.

Texas A&M leads the all-time series 11-5 and has won five straight against Kentucky. Five of their 11 wins in the series history have come on the road. Kentucky has lost nine of its last 10 matchups against A&M.

The Aggies upset Kentucky last year in what was probably the stinker of the season a year ago. The Cats were 16-1 (5-0 SEC) at the time and looking like they might be practically untouchable, but then a barely-above-.500 A&M team got the 61-55 win. That game, Kentucky went just 1-18 (6%) from three-point range.

This year’s A&M team is led by head coach Joni Taylor, who is in her fourth season at the helm in College Station. Before that, she ran the show at Georgia from 2015-22, where she won SEC Coach of the Year in 2021. Her best player is Sacred Heart transfer Ny’Ceara Pryor, who averages 15.5 points, 6.7 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 3.6 steals per game — all of which are team-highs, minus the rebounds.

A&M’s leading rebounder is Fatmata Janneh, a 6-foot-2 junior who spent her first two years of college ball at St. Peter’s. Janneh puts up 11.4 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. She’s also one of the team’s better three-point shooters, knocking down 30.5% of her attempts from deep.

The Aggies shoot just 25.8% from beyond the arc as a unit, which is dead last in the conference. On top of that, they allow opponents to shoot 33.6% from deep, which is also worst in the SEC. It’s a similar tale regarding field goal percentage in general as well. They rank last in team field goal percentage (36.7%) and second to last in opponent field goal percentage (41.1%). Oddly enough, Vanderbilt is last in the SEC in that area.

Texas A&M Aggies roster

via espn.com

SEC Student-Athlete Initial Availability Report

Projected Kentucky Starters

#5 – Tonie Morgan

5-FOOT-8 – GUARD – SENIOR

14.3 PPG – 8.4 APG – 3.3 RPG

#0 – Jordan Obi

6-FOOT-1 – GUARD – GRADUATE STUDENT

9.9 PPG – 6.4 RPG – 1.1 APG

#32 – Amelia Hassett

6-FOOT-4 – FORWARD – SENIOR

10.5 PPG – 5.6 RPG – 1.7 APG

#7 – Teonni Key

6-FOOT-5 – FORWARD – SENIOR

12 PPG – 6.8 RPG – 1.4 BPG

#13 – Clara Strack

6-FOOT-5 – CENTER – JUNIOR

16 PPG – 10.5 RPG – 2.6 BPG

Phoenix’s Prediction

Score: 76-68, Kentucky

MVP: Amelia Hassett

Texas A&M has had a rough go in SEC play, but they are coming off a win against a ranked Alabama squad. Last season, Joni Taylor’s team upset Kentucky in what was a road game for the Cats, but considering the slide that Kentucky is on, they’ll be extra hungry to not let history repeat itself. Still, I think this one is closer than we want it to be.

How to Watch/Listen

Location Tipoff TV Radio Live Stats Historic Memorial Coliseum (Lexington, KY) 6:30 p.m. ET SEC Network (Carolyn Peck and Tiffany Greene) 630 WLAP, 790 WKRD (Darren Headrick) StatBroadcast

Join The Discussion on KSBoard

Want to interact with the KSR crew during tonight’s game? Consider joining the conversation on KSBoard, where we’ll be sharing live updates while also answering questions and providing real-time analysis (and probably complaining about the officiating).