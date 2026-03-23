PREVIEW: Kentucky looks to punch Sweet 16 ticket against West Virginia
Kentucky hasn’t made a Sweet 16 in a decade. For West Virginia, it’s been since 1992 — their lone appearance in the regional semifinals. That Sweet 16 is the furthest the Mountaineers have ever gone in the NCAA Tournament. They’ll be eager to get back there with a win over Kentucky.
West Virginia beat Miami (OH) 82-54 in the first round, and now, they are 28-6 on the year under head coach Mark Kellogg, who is in his third year leading the charge in Morgantown.
Kellogg spent his early days in coaching at the D-II level and took two different programs, Fort Lewis and West Texas A&M, to the D-II national title game. He then went 195-55 (.780) in eight years at Stephen F. Austin before taking the West Virginia job.
The Mountaineers are led by guard Gia Cooke, who averages a team-high 14.8 points per game. Kierra “Mimi” Wheeler is their top forward. The 6-foot-1 Norfolk State transfer puts up 13.4 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. Against Miami (OH), she had 14 points and nine rebounds.
- 1
IOWA STATE 82, KENTUCKY 63
UK's season ends in St. Louis.
- 2Trending
1972
UK's worst NCAAT loss since Rupp.
- 3
$22 Million
Roster Pope built rarely played together.
- 4
Make or Break
Year 3 up next for Pope.
- 5Hot
"Finding guys who want to be at Kentucky"
Pope confident UK will get players.
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However, their leading scorer against the RedHawks was senior guard Sydney Shaw, who recorded 19 points on 6-12 (2-4 3PT) shooting as well as nine rebounds. Shaw is West Virginia’s top three-point shooter, making 41.8% of her attempts from beyond the arc this season.
West Virginia Mountaineers roster
NCAA Tournament Fort Worth 3 Region Bracket
Projected Kentucky Starters
#5 – Tonie Morgan
5-FOOT-8 – GUARD – SENIOR
13.9 PPG – 8.1 APG – 3.2 RPG
#8 – Asia Boone
5-FOOT-8 – GUARD – JUNIOR
10.1 PPG – 2.7 RPG – 2.3 APG
#32 – Amelia Hassett
6-FOOT-4 – FORWARD – SENIOR
10.7 PPG – 5.3 RPG – 1.6 APG
#7 – Teonni Key
6-FOOT-5 – FORWARD – SENIOR
11.2 PPG – 7.3 RPG – 1.3 BPG
#13 – Clara Strack
6-FOOT-5 – CENTER – JUNIOR
16.9 PPG – 10.1 RPG – 2.6 BPG
Phoenix’s Prediction
Score: 69-65, Kentucky
MVP: Clara Strack
West Virginia is a very good basketball team, and they’ve proved that really all season long but especially in their win in the Big 12 Tournament Championship against TCU. The Mountaineers are smaller and quicker than Kentucky, which could give the Cats some trouble, but that also means that Kentucky is the bigger, longer team. It’ll be fun to watch two contrasting styles duke it out in a crazy environment, and I have Kentucky coming away with a very narrow win to send them to Forth Worth.
How to Watch/Listen
|Location
|Tipoff
|TV
|Radio
|Live Stats
|Hope Coliseum (Morgantown, WV)
|5 p.m. ET
|ESPN2 (Brenda VanLengen and Anne O’Neil)
|630 WLAP, 790 WKRD (Darren Headrick)
|StatBroadcast
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