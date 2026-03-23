PREVIEW: Kentucky looks to punch Sweet 16 ticket against West Virginia

Kentucky hasn’t made a Sweet 16 in a decade. For West Virginia, it’s been since 1992 — their lone appearance in the regional semifinals. That Sweet 16 is the furthest the Mountaineers have ever gone in the NCAA Tournament. They’ll be eager to get back there with a win over Kentucky.

West Virginia beat Miami (OH) 82-54 in the first round, and now, they are 28-6 on the year under head coach Mark Kellogg, who is in his third year leading the charge in Morgantown.

Kellogg spent his early days in coaching at the D-II level and took two different programs, Fort Lewis and West Texas A&M, to the D-II national title game. He then went 195-55 (.780) in eight years at Stephen F. Austin before taking the West Virginia job.

The Mountaineers are led by guard Gia Cooke, who averages a team-high 14.8 points per game. Kierra “Mimi” Wheeler is their top forward. The 6-foot-1 Norfolk State transfer puts up 13.4 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. Against Miami (OH), she had 14 points and nine rebounds.

However, their leading scorer against the RedHawks was senior guard Sydney Shaw, who recorded 19 points on 6-12 (2-4 3PT) shooting as well as nine rebounds. Shaw is West Virginia’s top three-point shooter, making 41.8% of her attempts from beyond the arc this season.

West Virginia Mountaineers roster

via espn.com

NCAA Tournament Fort Worth 3 Region Bracket

via ncaa.com

Projected Kentucky Starters

#5 – Tonie Morgan

5-FOOT-8 – GUARD – SENIOR

13.9 PPG – 8.1 APG – 3.2 RPG

#8 – Asia Boone

5-FOOT-8 – GUARD – JUNIOR

10.1 PPG – 2.7 RPG – 2.3 APG

#32 – Amelia Hassett

6-FOOT-4 – FORWARD – SENIOR

10.7 PPG – 5.3 RPG – 1.6 APG

#7 – Teonni Key

6-FOOT-5 – FORWARD – SENIOR

11.2 PPG – 7.3 RPG – 1.3 BPG

#13 – Clara Strack

6-FOOT-5 – CENTER – JUNIOR

16.9 PPG – 10.1 RPG – 2.6 BPG

Phoenix’s Prediction

Score: 69-65, Kentucky

MVP: Clara Strack

West Virginia is a very good basketball team, and they’ve proved that really all season long but especially in their win in the Big 12 Tournament Championship against TCU. The Mountaineers are smaller and quicker than Kentucky, which could give the Cats some trouble, but that also means that Kentucky is the bigger, longer team. It’ll be fun to watch two contrasting styles duke it out in a crazy environment, and I have Kentucky coming away with a very narrow win to send them to Forth Worth.

How to Watch/Listen

Location Tipoff TV Radio Live Stats Hope Coliseum (Morgantown, WV) 5 p.m. ET ESPN2 (Brenda VanLengen and Anne O’Neil) 630 WLAP, 790 WKRD (Darren Headrick) StatBroadcast

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