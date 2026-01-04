PREVIEW: Kentucky looks to take down Missouri in SEC home opener
No. 11 Kentucky is coming off a massive upset win at No. 5 LSU, but now, it’s time to turn the page. It’s an early one on Sunday as the Cats take on the Missouri Tigers at noon in Historic Memorial Coliseum. Five-star Kentucky point guard signee Maddyn Greenway will be in the house, so you know it’s going to be a fun one.
KSR’s got everything you need to know and then some prior to Kentucky’s SEC home opener.
Bio Blast
Missouri looks completely different this season compared to last, and that starts with the head coach. Former Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper, who was in Knoxville from 2019-2024, is now at Missouri after a year off from coaching after getting fired at Tennessee. She’s off to a pretty solid start in CoMo considering the shape the program was in when she arrived. After going 14-18 a year ago, the Tigers are already 12-4 this season.
The Tigers took on No. 2 Texas at home in their last outing, and for a little while, it looked like they might pull off the monumental upset. Through one, Missouri was up 24-20 and was only down by three at the half. However, the Longhorns pulled away in the second half and escaped with a 89-71 victory.
Last season, Kentucky went on the road to play Missouri — a 73-65 win for the Cats in enemy territory. Clara Strack had a game-high 22 points on 10-17 shooting from the field. She also had 12 rebounds and a pair of blocks in the win.
Scouting Report
This year’s Missouri team is led by guard Grace Slaughter, who averages 18.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 39.7% from three-point range. She averages 35.6 minutes per game — practically never coming off the floor. Against the Longhorns, she scored 20 points and grabbed three rebounds.
Jordana Reisma is another solid scoring threat for the Tigers, putting up 10.6 points per game on 33.3% shooting from deep. As a team, Missouri shoots 39.6% from beyond the arc, good enough for third in the country. Chloe Sotell (47%), Jayla Smith (45.7%) and Abbey Schreacke (39.7%) are among the Tigers’ elite three-point shooters.
Lastly, there’s former Kentucky guard Saniah Tyler, who spent the past three seasons of her collegiate career in Lexington before transferring to Missouri to return to her home state. She gets more run than she did at Kentucky, averaging 13.2 minutes per game. She averages 2.3 points, 1.8 assists and 1.4 rebounds per game.
Missouri Tigers roster
SEC Student-Athlete Initial Availability Report
Projected Kentucky Starters
#5 – Tonie Morgan
5-FOOT-8 – GUARD – SENIOR
13.7 PPG – 8.7 APG – 3.2 RPG
#0 – Jordan Obi
6-FOOT-1 – GUARD – GRADUATE STUDENT
10.9 PPG – 6.9 RPG – 1.2 APG
#32 – Amelia Hassett
6-FOOT-4 – FORWARD – SENIOR
9.8 PPG – 5.7 RPG – 1.9 APG
#7 – Teonni Key
6-FOOT-5 – FORWARD – SENIOR
11.5 PPG – 6.5 RPG – 1.5 BPG
#13 – Clara Strack
6-FOOT-5 – CENTER – JUNIOR
16.7 PPG – 9.8 RPG – 2.9 BPG
Phoenix’s Prediction
Score: 79-67, Kentucky
MVP: Jordan Obi
Missouri gave Texas more of a battle than probably expected heading into that game, and while the Tigers may not be one of the top teams in the SEC, they have the makings of a team that can pull off an upset here and there. At the very least, they can make things uncomfortable for you, and that’s what I believe they’ll do to Kentucky. Fresh off a big win at LSU, I think Kentucky won’t be able to pull away for the majority of the game, but they’ll avoid the upset and escape with a win.
How to Watch/Listen
|Location
|Tipoff
|TV
|Radio
|Live Stats
|Historic Memorial Coliseum (Lexington, KY)
|Noon ET
|SEC Network (Sam Gore and Charli Turner Thorne)
|630 WLAP, 790 WKRD, SiriusXM channel 210 or 190 (Darren Headrick)
|StatBroadcast
