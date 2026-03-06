PREVIEW: Kentucky set for rematch with South Carolina in SEC Tournament Quarterfinals

Kentucky will be looking to knock off the top overall seed in the SEC Tournament — the South Carolina Gamecocks — on Friday in the SEC Tournament Quarterfinals.

Of course, the two teams met just five days ago in a game that saw South Carolina escape Historic Memorial Coliseum with the 60-56 win. Those 60 points marked a season-low for Dawn Staley’s crew. Clara Strack recorded a team-high 24 points and nine rebounds while hitting 11 of her 19 shots in that game.

The main disadvantage for Kentucky is that they’ve played three games in three days while South Carolina hasn’t had to suit up since Sunday’s contest.

Gamecocks center Madina Okot had 21 points and 13 rebounds in 26 minutes of play but otherwise, the Cats did a pretty solid job of keeping South Carolina in check for the most part. Kentucky shot just 38% from the field, however, and they’ll most likely need to put some more points on the scoreboard to move onto Saturday in Greenville.

South Carolina Gamecocks roster

via espn.com

2026 Women’s SEC Tournament Bracket

Projected Kentucky Starters

#5 – Tonie Morgan

5-FOOT-8 – GUARD – SENIOR

13.9 PPG – 8.2 APG – 3.1 RPG

#8 – Asia Boone

5-FOOT-8 – GUARD – JUNIOR

10.6 PPG – 2.9 RPG – 2.2 APG

#32 – Amelia Hassett

6-FOOT-4 – FORWARD – SENIOR

10.5 PPG – 5.5 RPG – 1.6 APG

#7 – Teonni Key

6-FOOT-5 – FORWARD – SENIOR

11 PPG – 7 RPG – 1.3 BPG

#13 – Clara Strack

6-FOOT-5 – CENTER – JUNIOR

16.7 PPG – 10.3 RPG – 2.6 BPG

Phoenix’s Prediction

Score: 78-68, South Carolina

MVP: Amelia Hassett

Kentucky took South Carolina down to the final possession on Sunday, so there’s no reason to think that they can’t pull off the win on Friday. Of course, it’ll be tough to pull that task off considering that the Gamecocks haven’t played since that Sunday matchup while Kentucky will be playing its third game in just as many days. Because of that, I have South Carolina winning and by double digits as well.

How to Watch/Listen

Location Tipoff TV Radio Live Stats Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Greenville, SC) Noon ET ESPN (Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe) 630 WLAP, 790 WKRD (Darren Headrick) StatBroadcast

