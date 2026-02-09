PREVIEW: Kentucky searches for third top five win of season against Texas

Texas is ranked fourth in the AP Poll, but there’s a decent chance that they’re underrated. They certainly have two of the best wins to prove that — beating No. 2 UCLA and No. 3 South Carolina on neutral courts back in non-conference play in November. That game against the Gamecocks was not accounted for in SEC play. They did, however, lose to South Carolina on the road by two on Jan. 15. Their other loss was the game before that, a five-point defeat at No. 5 LSU.

Part of what makes the Longhorns so good is their incredible depth. They are led by reigning SEC Player of the Year Madison Booker, who is averaging 19 points, 6.7 rebounds, four assists, and 2.5 steals per game as a junior. However, you could argue that Rori Harmon, their (tied for) fifth-leading scorer, is Texas’ second-best player.

Harmon, a 5-foot-6 point guard out of Houston, TX, averages 9.2 points, 6.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and three steals per game while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Like Tonie Morgan, she’s widely regarded as not only one of the best point guards in the SEC, but in women’s college basketball.

Kyla Oldacre gave Kentucky’s bigs fits last season, and she’s back again in her senior season at Texas. The 6-foot-6 center averages 11.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game. Having Teonni Key back should greatly help in trying to negate her on both ends of the floor.

Jordan Lee and Aaliyah Crump, who will be back for her fifth game on Monday since getting hurt in November, are two of Texas’ better scorers. Lee puts up 13.5 points on 34.6% shooting from deep, and Crump averages 13.5 points on 39.4% shooting from three-point range. As a team, Texas shoots just 32.3% from the three, but its offense is still potent, averaging 87.8 points per game.

Texas Longhorns roster

Projected Kentucky Starters

#5 – Tonie Morgan

5-FOOT-8 – GUARD – SENIOR

14.4 PPG – 8.6 APG – 3.4 RPG

#0 – Jordan Obi

6-FOOT-1 – GUARD – GRADUATE STUDENT

10.3 PPG – 6.5 RPG – 1.1 APG

#32 – Amelia Hassett

6-FOOT-4 – FORWARD – SENIOR

10.8 PPG – 5.8 RPG – 1.8 APG

#7 – Teonni Key

6-FOOT-5 – FORWARD – SENIOR

12.3 PPG – 7.1 RPG – 1.3 BPG

#13 – Clara Strack

6-FOOT-5 – CENTER – JUNIOR

16.1 PPG – 10.6 RPG – 2.7 BPG

Phoenix’s Prediction

Score: 69-58, Texas

MVP: Tonie Morgan

I think UConn will and should win the national championship, but if I had to pick a “dark horse” to get it done in April, it would be Texas. To me, Vic Schaefer is one of the greatest yet underrated coaches in the country, and he has elite players to help him get back to the Final Four. With standout freshman Aaliyah Crump back especially, I think the Longhorns will just be too much for the Cats to handle on the road.

How to Watch/Listen

Location Tipoff TV Radio Live Stats Moody Center (Austin, TX) 7:30 p.m. ET SEC Network (Roy Philpott and Nell Fortner) 630 WLAP, 790 WKRD (Darren Headrick) StatBroadcast

