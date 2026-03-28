PREVIEW: Kentucky seeks revenge against Texas in Sweet 16

In its first Sweet 16 game in 10 long years, 5-seed Kentucky women’s basketball will go up against 1-seed Texas in Fort Worth. The Longhorns are the third overall seed in the tournament, sitting just behind undefeated UConn and one-loss UCLA. Texas is 33-3 on the season having won 10 consecutive games, including winning the SEC Tournament championship in a 17-point victory over South Carolina.

On their way to facing Kentucky, Texas beat 16-seed Missouri State 87-45 in the first round, then handed 8-seed Oregon a 100-58 loss in the second round.

Against the Ducks, Madison Booker erupted for 40 points as she shot 14-21 (2-3 3PT) from the field and went 10-11 from the free-throw line. On the season, the two-time All-SEC star and two-time First Team AP All-American is averaging 19.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.2 steals per game.

Jordan Lee (13.5 PPG), Kyla Oldacre (10.4 PPG) and Aaliyah Crump (8.5 PPG) can all fill it up on the scoreboard, but Texas’ next best weapon behind Booker would more than likely be point guard Rori Harmon, who averages 8.4 points, 6.1 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game.

When Kentucky and Texas met earlier in the season, the Cats pulled within one point with just a few minutes late in the game, but the Longhorns were able to pull away and secure a double-digit victory.

Texas Longhorns roster

via espn.com

NCAA Tournament Fort Worth 3 Region Bracket

via ncaa.com

Projected Kentucky Starters

#5 – Tonie Morgan

5-FOOT-8 – GUARD – SENIOR

13.9 PPG – 8 APG – 3.1 RPG

#8 – Asia Boone

5-FOOT-8 – GUARD – JUNIOR

10.1 PPG – 2.7 RPG – 2.3 APG

#32 – Amelia Hassett

6-FOOT-4 – FORWARD – SENIOR

10.6 PPG – 5.3 RPG – 1.6 APG

#7 – Teonni Key

6-FOOT-5 – FORWARD – SENIOR

11.4 PPG – 7.4 RPG – 1.2 BPG

#13 – Clara Strack

6-FOOT-5 – CENTER – JUNIOR

16.9 PPG – 10.3 RPG – 2.6 BPG

Phoenix’s Prediction

Score: 68-55, Texas

MVP: Amelia Hassett

Kentucky kept it very close with Texas for much of that game on Feb. 9, and I don’t doubt that they could do it again this time around, but 1-seeds in women’s basketball are a completely different beast, and I just don’t see Kentucky slaying Goliath in this story. Unfortunately, I think we’ll see a pretty similar game compared to the last go around against the Longhorns, meaning that the Cats’ season ends in Fort Worth.

How to Watch/Listen

Location Tipoff TV Radio Live Stats Dickies Arena (Fort Worth, TX) 3 p.m. ET ABC (Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe) 630 WLAP, 790 WKRD (Darren Headrick) StatBroadcast

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