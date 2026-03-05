PREVIEW: Kentucky seeks revenge vs. Georgia in second round of SEC Tournament

Kentucky took care of business on Wednesday by getting a 30-point victory over Arkansas, but the Cats must quickly turn the page to Georgia, who beat Kentucky 72-67 in Historic Memorial Coliseum on Jan. 24. That was the final game of a six-game stretch Kentucky played in while Teonni Key was sidelined with an elbow injury.

Dani Carnegie, who played alongside Tonie Morgan at Georgia Tech last season, averages a team-high 18.1 points per game while also recording 5.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Against Kentucky earlier this season, Carnegie had 19 points and eight assists.

Ryle Theuerkauf had a great outing for the Lady Bulldogs in that January meeting, putting up 19 points as well while shooting 4-7 from deep. Mia Woolfolk, a 6-foot-3 sophomore, had 11 points and 13 rebounds in their win. With Key back especially, the Cats need to make sure she doesn’t become a vacuum on the board this time around.

Trinity Turner, who had 14 points on 2-5 shooting from three-point range against Kentucky previously, is another name to keep an eye on in Thursday’s contest.

Georgia Lady Bulldogs roster

via espn.com

2026 Women’s SEC Tournament Bracket

Projected Kentucky Starters

#5 – Tonie Morgan

5-FOOT-8 – GUARD – SENIOR

13.9 PPG – 8.2 APG – 3 RPG

#8 – Asia Boone

5-FOOT-8 – GUARD – JUNIOR

10.6 PPG – 2.9 RPG – 2.1 APG

#32 – Amelia Hassett

6-FOOT-4 – FORWARD – SENIOR

10.3 PPG – 5.5 RPG – 1.6 APG

#7 – Teonni Key

6-FOOT-5 – FORWARD – SENIOR

11 PPG – 7.1 RPG – 1.3 BPG

#13 – Clara Strack

6-FOOT-5 – CENTER – JUNIOR

16.6 PPG – 10.2 RPG – 2.6 BPG

Phoenix’s Prediction

Score: 75-63, Kentucky

MVP: Clara Strack

Kentucky didn’t have Teonni Key in the last go around, and even without her, the Cats probably should have walked away with the win on Jan. 24. Even though Kentucky won’t be rested heading into Thursday’s matchup against the Lady Bulldogs, I see Kenny Brooks’ team walking away with the win.

How to Watch/Listen

Location Tipoff TV Radio Live Stats Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Greenville, SC) 11 a.m. ET SEC Network (Sam Gore and Tamika Catchings) 630 WLAP, 790 WKRD (Darren Headrick) StatBroadcast

