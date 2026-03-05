PREVIEW: Kentucky seeks revenge vs. Georgia in second round of SEC Tournament
Kentucky took care of business on Wednesday by getting a 30-point victory over Arkansas, but the Cats must quickly turn the page to Georgia, who beat Kentucky 72-67 in Historic Memorial Coliseum on Jan. 24. That was the final game of a six-game stretch Kentucky played in while Teonni Key was sidelined with an elbow injury.
Dani Carnegie, who played alongside Tonie Morgan at Georgia Tech last season, averages a team-high 18.1 points per game while also recording 5.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Against Kentucky earlier this season, Carnegie had 19 points and eight assists.
Ryle Theuerkauf had a great outing for the Lady Bulldogs in that January meeting, putting up 19 points as well while shooting 4-7 from deep. Mia Woolfolk, a 6-foot-3 sophomore, had 11 points and 13 rebounds in their win. With Key back especially, the Cats need to make sure she doesn’t become a vacuum on the board this time around.
Trinity Turner, who had 14 points on 2-5 shooting from three-point range against Kentucky previously, is another name to keep an eye on in Thursday’s contest.
Top 10
- 1
Texas A&M 96, UK 85
Cats collapse in College Station
- 2Hot
Optimistic Updates
on Kam Williams and JQ.
- 3Trending
AD Hot Board
Candidates to replace Mitch
- 4New
WBB cruises in Greenville
Downs Arkansas in SECT opener
- 5Hot
SEC Tournament scenarios
UK in a tiebreaker chokehold
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Georgia Lady Bulldogs roster
2026 Women’s SEC Tournament Bracket
Projected Kentucky Starters
#5 – Tonie Morgan
5-FOOT-8 – GUARD – SENIOR
13.9 PPG – 8.2 APG – 3 RPG
#8 – Asia Boone
5-FOOT-8 – GUARD – JUNIOR
10.6 PPG – 2.9 RPG – 2.1 APG
#32 – Amelia Hassett
6-FOOT-4 – FORWARD – SENIOR
10.3 PPG – 5.5 RPG – 1.6 APG
#7 – Teonni Key
6-FOOT-5 – FORWARD – SENIOR
11 PPG – 7.1 RPG – 1.3 BPG
#13 – Clara Strack
6-FOOT-5 – CENTER – JUNIOR
16.6 PPG – 10.2 RPG – 2.6 BPG
Phoenix’s Prediction
Score: 75-63, Kentucky
MVP: Clara Strack
Kentucky didn’t have Teonni Key in the last go around, and even without her, the Cats probably should have walked away with the win on Jan. 24. Even though Kentucky won’t be rested heading into Thursday’s matchup against the Lady Bulldogs, I see Kenny Brooks’ team walking away with the win.
How to Watch/Listen
|Location
|Tipoff
|TV
|Radio
|Live Stats
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Greenville, SC)
|11 a.m. ET
|SEC Network (Sam Gore and Tamika Catchings)
|630 WLAP, 790 WKRD (Darren Headrick)
|StatBroadcast
Catch up with the latest episode of The Memorial Memo
Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.
Join The Discussion on KSBoard
Want to interact with the KSR crew during tonight’s game? Consider joining the conversation on KSBoard, where we’ll be sharing live updates while also answering questions and providing real-time analysis (and probably complaining about the officiating).
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard