PREVIEW: Kentucky squares off against Ole Miss in top 20 matchup
Last season, Kentucky lost 66-57 at Ole Miss, and in general, the series history hasn’t been too kind to the Cats. Ole Miss has won seven of the last 10 meeting between the two teams, including six straight. The Rebels are even 13-10 on the road against Kentucky.
No. 14 Ole Miss is led by Yolett McPhee-McCuin, who has been at the helm in Oxford since the 2018-19 season. Her first couple of years down there were rough. After winning just 16 total games in her first two years at Ole Miss, she went 15-12 in year three and has won 22+ games each season since. She has taken Ole Miss to two Sweet 16s in the last three years.
This is perhaps her best group yet, and a big part of why that may be is Ohio State transfer Cotie McMahon, who is averaging 19.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. She’ll certainly be an All-SEC selection when that time comes.
Christeen Iwuala is one of their main forces down low. The 6-foot-3 forward is averaging 13.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game. Latasha Lattimore, a 6-foot-4 big who previously made stops at Texas, Miami and Virginia, averages 10.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. Sira Thienou is another name to keep an eye on. She puts up 9.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.
Ole Miss Rebels roster
SEC Student-Athlete Initial Availability Report
Projected Kentucky Starters
#5 – Tonie Morgan
5-FOOT-8 – GUARD – SENIOR
14.5 PPG – 8.4 APG – 3.2 RPG
#0 – Jordan Obi
6-FOOT-1 – GUARD – GRADUATE STUDENT
9.8 PPG – 6.5 RPG – 1.2 APG
#32 – Amelia Hassett
6-FOOT-4 – FORWARD – SENIOR
10.2 PPG – 5.5 RPG – 1.7 APG
#7 – Teonni Key
6-FOOT-5 – FORWARD – SENIOR
11.7 PPG – 7.1 RPG – 1.3 BPG
#13 – Clara Strack
6-FOOT-5 – CENTER – JUNIOR
16.1 PPG – 10.6 RPG – 2.7 BPG
Phoenix’s Prediction
Score: 58-51, Kentucky
MVP: Clara Strack
To me, Kentucky and Ole Miss are neck and neck on just about every level. Both teams are stout defensively, both are well coached and both have great frontcourt talent. I think the edge in this game will be the home environment. So, I have the Cats in a close one.
How to Watch/Listen
|Location
|Tipoff
|TV
|Radio
|Live Stats
|Historic Memorial Coliseum (Lexington, KY)
|2 p.m. ET
|SEC Network (Sam Gore and Angel Grey)
|630 WLAP, 790 WKRD (Darren Headrick)
|StatBroadcast
