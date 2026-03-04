PREVIEW: Kentucky tips off SEC Tournament against Arkansas
Kentucky is 44-45 all-time in the Women’s SEC Tournament, but they have a chance to get back to .500 when they take on Arkansas to get the fun started in Greenville, SC.
Earlier this season, Kentucky beat Arkansas 93-73 in Fayetteville. It marked Teonni Key’s first game back from her elbow injury, and she had 15 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes of play. The star of that game, however, was Clara Strack, who had a career-high 33 points on 13-20 (6-11 FT) shooting from the field. She also had 15 rebounds and two steals as well.
Amelia Hassett had 16 points on 4-9 shooting from three-point range in the Feb. 1 contest. Tonie Morgan had 14 points and eight assists in the win, and Asia Boone also got into double figures with 11 points on 3-8 shooting from beyond the arc.
Arkansas has two players that average double figures — Taleyah Jones (16.9 PPG) and Boonie Deas (10.2 PPG). Emily Robinson is the Razorbacks’ third-leading scorer, putting up 7.9 PPG. However, she led them with 20 points against Kentucky in the first meeting between the two teams. Jones was just behind her with 19, and Deas was just behind Jones with 18.
Arkansas Razorbacks roster
SEC Student-Athlete Initial Availability Report
2026 Women’s SEC Tournament Bracket
Projected Kentucky Starters
#5 – Tonie Morgan
5-FOOT-8 – GUARD – SENIOR
13.9 PPG – 8.2 APG – 3 RPG
#8 – Asia Boone
5-FOOT-8 – GUARD – JUNIOR
10.6 PPG – 2.9 RPG – 2.1 APG
#32 – Amelia Hassett
6-FOOT-4 – FORWARD – SENIOR
10.3 PPG – 5.5 RPG – 1.6 APG
#7 – Teonni Key
6-FOOT-5 – FORWARD – SENIOR
11 PPG – 7.1 RPG – 1.3 BPG
#13 – Clara Strack
6-FOOT-5 – CENTER – JUNIOR
16.6 PPG – 10.2 RPG – 2.6 BPG
Phoenix’s Prediction
Score: 81-63, Kentucky
MVP: Clara Strack
Kentucky beat Arkansas 93-73 earlier in the season, and that one was on the road. It was Teonni Key’s first game back from injury, and after a slow start, the Cats dominated the later stages of the game and got the convincing win. I expect something similar to happen here, and above all else, Kentucky won’t be sent home packing after one game at the SEC Tournament.
How to Watch/Listen
|Location
|Tipoff
|TV
|Radio
|Live Stats
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Greenville, SC)
|11 a.m. ET
|SEC Network (Sam Gore and Tamika Catchings)
|630 WLAP, 790 WKRD (Darren Headrick)
|StatBroadcast
