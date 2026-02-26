PREVIEW: Kentucky's last road game of the year takes place at Auburn

The all-time series history between Kentucky women’s basketball and Auburn (14-14, 3-11 SEC) is knotted at 28 wins apiece. The Tigers are the No. 82 team in the NET, meaning that this would be a Quad 3 loss for Kentucky if they came away with an L at Neville Arena.

Additionally, Auburn has lost eight of its last nine games, and in their last time out, they fell 74-52 to No. 23 Georgia at home. Their lone win in that stretch was the game before when the downed Missouri 71-58 on the road.

Head coach Larry Vickers is in his first season on The Plains. Prior to this season, he was at Norfolk State from 2008-2025. He was an assistant on the men’s side from 2008-2016 before being hired as the interim head coach on the women’s side in 2016, where he’d then take over as the full-time head coach.

Auburn Tigers roster

Projected Kentucky Starters

#5 – Tonie Morgan

5-FOOT-8 – GUARD – SENIOR

14.3 PPG – 8.5 APG – 3.2 RPG

#8 – Asia Boone

5-FOOT-8 – GUARD – JUNIOR

11 PPG – 3 RPG – 2 APG

#32 – Amelia Hassett

6-FOOT-4 – FORWARD – SENIOR

10.3 PPG – 5.5 RPG – 1.6 APG

#7 – Teonni Key

6-FOOT-5 – FORWARD – SENIOR

11.3 PPG – 7 RPG – 1.4 BPG

#13 – Clara Strack

6-FOOT-5 – CENTER – JUNIOR

16.5 PPG – 10.4 RPG – 2.7 BPG

Phoenix’s Prediction

Score: 76-54, Kentucky

MVP: Tonie Morgan

This is a game that Kentucky simply cannot afford to lose if it wants to host in the NCAA Tournament. While Auburn may end up being good a couple of years, that isn’t now. Kentucky is the much better team in this affair, and they need to show it. Give me the Cats by 20+.

How to Watch/Listen

Location Tipoff TV Radio Live Stats Neville Arena (Auburn, AL) 7 p.m. ET SEC Network+ (Lyn Rollins and JJ Jackson) 630 WLAP, 790 WKRD (Darren Headrick) StatBroadcast

