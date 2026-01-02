Productive Transfer Portal Running Back to Visit Kentucky
The transfer portal is delivering plenty of college football players to Lexington for visits in the coming days. The day started with a big-name Kentucky running back. CJ Baxter is the only runner the Wildcats are pursuing in the transfer portal.
Matt Zenitz reports that former Delaware State running back James Jones has scheduled a visit to Kentucky. In addition to UK, he will take trips to Cincinnati and Syracuse.
Jones put up big numbers for the Hornets in 2025. He toted the rock 98 times for 958 yards and nine touchdowns. That’s good for 9.8 yards per carry against FCS competition in the MEAC. Not too shabby.
A 6-foot-2, 205-pound athlete from Baltimore, Jones spent the 2024 season at ULM. He shared carries with Ahmad Hardy, one of the top runners in the FBS that season, tallying 78 carries for 336 yards and a score.
Top 10
- 1Live
Transfer Portal Opens
UK has visitors lined up.
- 2Breaking
Sam Leavitt
will visit Kentucky
- 3New
Sam Leavitt Bio Blast
Learn about UK's top QB target
- 4New
Staff Predictions
for UK vs. Alabama
- 5Hot
Cutter Boley
expected to transfer...
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Kentucky is looking for multiple running backs to add to the roster this offseason. Jones appears to have one year to leave it all out on the field. Could it be in Lexington? Stay tuned.
Take advantage of our KSR+ TRANSFER PORTAL SALE to get bonus coverage of the Cats, including the latest Transfer Portal intel, game threads, in-depth scouting reports, and a year of access to The Athletic. Annual subscriptions are 50% off for a limited time.
List of Transfer Portal Visitors
Jan. 2
Xavier Chaplin, Offensive Tackle, Auburn, 6-7, 350
Tyree Adams, Offensive Tackle, LSU, 6-7, 310
Tavion Wallace, Linebacker, Arkansas, 6-1, 240
Marquis Johnson, Wide Receiver, Missouri, 5-11, 187
Ory Williams, Offensive Tackle, LSU, 6-8, 335
Coleton Price, Interior Offensive Lineman, Baylor, 6-3, 280
Jan. 3
Hasaan Sykes, Cornerback, Western Carolina, 6-0, 185
Ahmad Breaux, Defensive Lineman, LSU, 6-3, 280 (Jan. 3)
Date TBD
CJ Baxter, Running Back, Texas
Ian Geffrard, Defensive Tackle, Arkansas
Hunter Osborne, Defensive Lineman, Virginia, 6-4, 301
Michai Boreau, Defensive Lineman, Florida, 6-5, 350
Quentin Taylor, Cornerback, Iowa State, 6-0, 205 (TBD)
Khalil Poteat, Defensive Lineman, Temple, 6-5, 280
Malcolm Simmons, Wide Receiver, Auburn, 6-0, 170
Sam Leavitt, Quarterback, Arizona State, 6-2, 195
James Jones, Running Back, Delaware State, 6-2, 205
Jan. 4-5
Anthony Hawkins, Safety, Villanova, 6-3, 170
Jan. 7
Kourtney Kelly, Defensive Lineman, West Georgia, 6-3, 280
Tae Woody, Defensive Lineman, ULM, 6-3, 290
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard