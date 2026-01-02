Productive Transfer Portal Running Back to Visit Kentucky

The transfer portal is delivering plenty of college football players to Lexington for visits in the coming days. The day started with a big-name Kentucky running back. CJ Baxter is the only runner the Wildcats are pursuing in the transfer portal.

Matt Zenitz reports that former Delaware State running back James Jones has scheduled a visit to Kentucky. In addition to UK, he will take trips to Cincinnati and Syracuse.

Jones put up big numbers for the Hornets in 2025. He toted the rock 98 times for 958 yards and nine touchdowns. That’s good for 9.8 yards per carry against FCS competition in the MEAC. Not too shabby.

A 6-foot-2, 205-pound athlete from Baltimore, Jones spent the 2024 season at ULM. He shared carries with Ahmad Hardy, one of the top runners in the FBS that season, tallying 78 carries for 336 yards and a score.

Kentucky is looking for multiple running backs to add to the roster this offseason. Jones appears to have one year to leave it all out on the field. Could it be in Lexington? Stay tuned.

List of Transfer Portal Visitors

Jan. 2

Xavier Chaplin, Offensive Tackle, Auburn, 6-7, 350

Tyree Adams, Offensive Tackle, LSU, 6-7, 310

Tavion Wallace, Linebacker, Arkansas, 6-1, 240

Marquis Johnson, Wide Receiver, Missouri, 5-11, 187

Ory Williams, Offensive Tackle, LSU, 6-8, 335

Coleton Price, Interior Offensive Lineman, Baylor, 6-3, 280

Jan. 3

Hasaan Sykes, Cornerback, Western Carolina, 6-0, 185

Ahmad Breaux, Defensive Lineman, LSU, 6-3, 280 (Jan. 3)

Date TBD

CJ Baxter, Running Back, Texas

Ian Geffrard, Defensive Tackle, Arkansas

Hunter Osborne, Defensive Lineman, Virginia, 6-4, 301

Michai Boreau, Defensive Lineman, Florida, 6-5, 350

Quentin Taylor, Cornerback, Iowa State, 6-0, 205 (TBD)

Khalil Poteat, Defensive Lineman, Temple, 6-5, 280

Malcolm Simmons, Wide Receiver, Auburn, 6-0, 170

Sam Leavitt, Quarterback, Arizona State, 6-2, 195

James Jones, Running Back, Delaware State, 6-2, 205

Jan. 4-5

Anthony Hawkins, Safety, Villanova, 6-3, 170

Jan. 7

Kourtney Kelly, Defensive Lineman, West Georgia, 6-3, 280

Tae Woody, Defensive Lineman, ULM, 6-3, 290