Proposed NCAA rule change would put 5-year eligibility limit on college athletes

More rule changes are likely coming to college athletics.

According to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, the NCAA is considering a major rule change that would cap the number of years a student-athlete can play college athletics. If it passes, this new rule would give every college athlete five years of eligibility with very limited exceptions and no medical redshirts.

“According to the concept, NCAA athletes would have five full years of eligibility from the time of their 19th birthday or their high school graduation, whichever is earliest,” Dellenger wrote. “No waiver requests, redshirts or exceptions will be permitted, except for a small group of outliers (those on maternity leave, military service or religious missions).”

Dellenger reports that this proposal has been in the works for weeks, with the NCAA Division I Cabinet expected to look over it sometime next week. This is considered “an urgent matter”, one that could go into effect as soon as the upcoming fall semester.

The NCAA is exploring a significant change to its eligibility rule, sources tell @YahooSports. The proposal creates an age-based standard: Athletes would have 5 years of eligibility from their 19th birthday or HS graduation.



No redshirts or waivers.https://t.co/8QEC4GNvZe — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) April 8, 2026

The timing of this proposal lines up with many college basketball players — who are without eligibility — hopping into the transfer portal, which officially opened on Tuesday. Kentucky’s Denzel Aberdeen was one of them, having spent three seasons at Florida and one more with the Wildcats. Aberdeen only appeared in 41 minutes across 12 games as a freshman, but was not injured and would have needed a Hail Mary waiver from the NCAA to gain another year under the current rules.

But this new rule could deem someone like Aberdeen eligible for the 2026-27 season, though it’s not certain right now if that will actually happen.

“Any implementation is expected to be phased in as is the case with most new NCAA policy,” Dellenger added. “For instance, leaders will take strides to avoid adversely impacting any current athlete’s long-term eligibility under existing rules. What’s unclear is if those players completing or having completed their final, fourth season of eligibility will regain a fifth season if they fall within the new policy’s five-year window.“

The NCAA has been swimming in eligibility lawsuits lately — most notably with football and basketball. This proposed rule change wouldn’t stop more from happening, but it would at least set some sort of guideline that is more cut and dry.

[NCAA proposing major changes to eligibility rules, including age limits]