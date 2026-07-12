Proposing the Kentucky Cup, A College Basketball State Tournament

College basketball is looking for new eyeballs. They’re getting creative to bring teams together, particularly in unique settings. Four teams in Ohio — Cincinnati, Ohio State, Xavier, and Dayton — will play at a tennis stadium this fall. What’s keeping all of the teams in Kentucky from playing one another?

In the late 80s, the premier programs in Kentucky and Indiana met for the Big Four Classic. The doubleheader featured a pair of matchups between the border states, featuring UK, UofL, IU, and Notre Dame. More than 40,000 fans filled the Hoosier Dome for the event.

This got the twisted mind of Steven Peake cooking. What if all of the Division I programs in Kentucky played in a state tournament? The evil genius went into his laboratory and created this concoction, the Kentucky Cup.

In addition to this intriguing bracket, Peake’s proposed Kentucky Cup will be a preseason event. This does not allow Kentucky or Louisville to use a scheduling formula crutch to excuse themselves from participation. It would also only occur once every four years, like the Olympics or World Cup. Absence makes the heart grow fonder, and in this case, limiting the exposure would make the Kentucky Cup feel more special every time it rolls around.

Want to really pull at the heartstrings of basketball fans around the Commonwealth. Move the event around the state. Memorial Coliseum and Freedom Hall would be the ideal venues in Lexington and Louisville, but why couldn’t the Owensboro Sports Center or Appalachian Wireless Arena have a turn? NKU’s Truist Arena seats 10,000, making it an ideal setting to create a charged college basketball atmosphere.

The biggest challenge is getting the biggest programs to buy in. Kentucky has never played Murray State. Finding common ground for all programs to agree may be difficult, but could they all do it for the common basketball good? We’d love to see the Kentucky Cup come to life.

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