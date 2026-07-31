Protect College Sports Act is on life support due to the SEC and Big Ten

The SCORE Act failed after years of lobbying from college sports leaders. Now the Protect College Sports Act is facing the same destiny unless there is a turn made in the next week. This could all be considered a colossal failure after seven years of nothing getting done on Capitol Hill.

The SEC, Big Ten, and the rest of the power players in college athletics have been constantly pushing for a federal bill to give them some litigation protection and allow college sports to enforce rules in an era where players are paid. Throughout this push, decision-makers have been highly against collective bargaining and an employee model. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti, and everyone else might not have any choice now.

Sens. Ted Cruz, Maria Cantwell, and Eric Schmitt co-authored the Protect College Sports Act as a bipartisan bill proposal to create a framework of rules that will overtake the patchwork state laws, create more concrete governance, and and provide structure to athlete compensation. This was the next option after the SCORE Act limited the ability for athletes to become employees down the road. However, the two most important parties involved have opposed this new bill since May.

The SEC and Big Ten want more litigation protection and a better answer to the ongoing problems with the salary cap. These schools are currently only allowed to pay $21.3 million directly to athletes via rev-share across the department per the House settlement despite the fact that football and men’s basketball rosters are each individually rising above that number. That has led to the need for third-party funds. Many believe continually asking for those will be unsustainable. Sankey and Petitti have been asking for bill revisions from the senators due to this and other factors.

Throughout the week, revisions to the bill have been made. They have even included raising the cap to $48.8 million to limit the need for third-party money to help meet a roster payroll. Still the Big Ten and SEC are not ready to support the bill. Conference leadership wants “associated entities” eliminated. What does that mean? That means more definitive language to prevent boosters, multi-media rights companies, and other forms of money from turning a soft cap into a hard cap. Sankey and Petitti do not want schools and booster-driven cash both playing athletes. Texas Tech might be the reason for this. The senators disagree and believe the current language establishes a hard cap.

There’s confusion about how the cap and Associated Entity language work in the Protect College Sports Act. Let me clear it up.



The cap is a hard cap. Full stop. That loophole is closed.



Once a school hits the cap, a player can still do NIL deals on the open market — if the deal… — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) July 30, 2026

Once a school hits the cap, a player can still do NIL deals on the open market — if the deal is genuinely commercial and the school isn’t directing it. That’s the line. Some commissioners want more: bar any company doing business with a school from signing that school’s players. So a QB couldn’t sign with Nike because Nike has a separate contract with his university. That’s not protecting a cap. That’s blocking a kid from selling his own name. Every pro league works this way. If the team doesn’t direct it, the player earns it. What exactly is the objection? And we went further than anyone asked: players disclose all of their deals, and the university president AND the sponsor sign a letter certifying they stayed under the cap. Cheat, and you signed your name to it. Hard cap. Loophole closed. Players keep the right to earn what the school didn’t arrange. Those aren’t in tension — that’s the whole point. Sen. Ted Cruz

The SEC and Big Ten want stricter language. Mainly, they are afraid that what is happening now with schools circumventing the cap with booster funds and multi-media rights deals will continue even with the rev-share allotment more than doubling. They are also worried about local courts still being able to overrule this act when it comes to eligibility rules. Meanwhile, NCAA president Charlie Baker is asking conference leaders to support this bill. That’s probably the most interesting part. The NCAA is not running this. The conferences are the ones making the decisions with the Big Ten and SEC looming large.

The Big 12 is all-in on the bill. Notre Dame has approved the bill. The ACC seems to favor it. The Big Ten and SEC are against it. The bipartisan nature of the Protect College Sports Act gives it a real chance to pass but there is a time crunch. The senate breaks for a month-long recess in August. Then there are mid-term elections. The leaders of this bill might not be in office for much longer. There are even threats that these three will not run this back in September for one final push. If this is turned down right now, there might not be another chance to get a bill passed. A vote must happen next week or college sports will have be dealing with another public failure as the Wild West era continues in the pay-for-play era. Fatigue is growing on Capitol Hill with the SEC and Big Ten.

A move for self-governance could be next for both the Big Ten and SEC. The NCAA really isn’t helping here. This could all lead to pivot to establishing to collective bargaining and making players employees. That is what every conference leader has fought against from the beginning. That creates quite the sticky situation for the SEC and Big Ten.

Will the Big Two be willing to accept a bill they think has some flaws to provide structure but ultimately create some new problems? Or are they willing to take another public loss as college athletics continues to head down a road where there is little rule enforcement? That means accepting that the chaotic world will get more chaotic.

The Big Ten and SEC are facing a colossal failure but at least they have finally agreed on something.