Public Pressure Could Take Away Mitch Barnhart's Golden Parachute

March Madness began with Mitch Barnhart announcing his retirement. Many anticipated the end was near for the longest-tenured power conference athletic director. Nobody could have guessed what was included in his retirement deal.

Even though he was stepping down as the AD, Barnhart was given a new role as the “Executive in Residence for the UK Sports and Workforce Initiative.” In the new role, Barnhart would earn $950,000 annually (including benefits such as insurance, tickets to athletic events, and a country club membership) through August 31, 2030.

Under his previous contract, Barnhart had a clause that would allow him to step down from his role and become a special assistant to the President. This new job had a much larger salary with retention incentives.

A few days later at a retirement press conference, Barnhart was asked for specific details about this ambiguous role. He was defensive.

“This notion that this golden parachute is falling from the ceiling and I’m gonna sit in the rocking chair and eat hay, is ridiculous garbage,” he said. “That notion started by some two or three knuckleheads needs to end.”

It has not ended. In fact, more powerful figures have joined the knucklehead party. Brett Setzer, a prominent UK booster, wrote a letter to President Eli Capilouto, asking the school to reverse this decision. Capilouto has yet to answer questions from the media about Barnhart’s retirement. After a change in 2024, the President became the sole decision-maker for the athletic director’s role, a regulation that previously required approval from the Board of Trustees.

[READ: Brett Setzer published an Op-Ed this morning in the Herald-Leader titled, “Major questions around Barnhart’s job, UK Athletics still need to be answered”]

The stakes were amplified even more earlier this week when Governor Andy Beshear released a strongly-worded statement that started by referencing Barnhart’s new position.

“I am losing confidence and growing increasingly concerned with the management and decision-making at the University of Kentucky,” said Beshear. “My concerns include the creation of a new $1 million job that has no defined duties.” The Governor also shared concerns about the selection of a new Dean of the UK Law School.

The UK Board of Trustees has a meeting set for Friday morning. Ahead of that meeting, Matt Jones shared some scuttlebutt on Kentucky Sports Radio that Barnhart’s deal “could get ripped up.”

KSR’s founder did not have specific details or confirmation that Kentucky will no longer have an “Executive in Residence for the UK Sports and Workforce Initiative.” But we will closely be monitoring the situation as public pressure forces the University of Kentucky to consider Barnhart’s role with the school once his time as the athletic director concludes this summer.