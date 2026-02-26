Pump It Up: Midweek Rapid Reaction

The college baseball season is starting to catch a groove. Teams are settling into the rhythm of a weekend series followed by a midweek game. Kentucky is undefeated in series. Now they’re trying to stack some midweek wins. The first one arrived on Wednesday.

Kentucky’s bats came alive against WKU. In a 13-9 home win, UK recorded 20 hits and never trailed after taking a 4-0 lead in the first inning. Despite seeing the bullpen give up seven earned runs with WKU trimming the lead to one twice, the offense bailed the Big Blue out with multiple big innings.

Derek Terry and myself are jumping into KSR’s virtual podcast studios to react to the season’s first midweek victory, take a look back at the Evansville series, discuss the latest Tyler Bell update, and set the table for a big home weekend against St. John’s.

Let’s talk some baseball.

Pump It Up: Episode 4

