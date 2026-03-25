Pump It Up: Kentucky looks to respond after dropping first series of the season

The Kentucky baseball program dealt with some adversity over the weekend when Ole Miss took the series from the Bat Cats. That game have UK held a multi-run lead in the late innings. How will Nick Mingione‘s team get off the mat?

A new episode of “Pump It Up” has arrived. Yours truly will be discussing what happened over the weekend in Oxford before setting the stage for this weekend’s three-game set against LSU after recording a run-rule victory over Murray State.

The show will be taking a closer look at Jaxon Jelkin‘s numbers, Hudson Brown‘s hot streak, why the bullpen needs a bounce-back weekend, and what the resume currently looks like.

Let’s pump it up.

Pump It Up: Episode 7

Pump It Up is presented by Friends of Coal

Friends of Coal is dedicated to informing and educating Kentucky citizens about the coal industry and its vital role in the state’s future. We provide a united voice for an industry that has been and remains a critical economic contributor to Kentucky. By working together, we can provide good jobs and benefits for future generations. Coal is RESILIENT, RELIABLE, and AFFORDABLE.

Friends of Coal is a volunteer organization. All are invited to be a part of our organization, which consists of proud Kentuckians as well as residents from beyond our borders. Head to friendsofcoalkentucky.org to learn more.

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.