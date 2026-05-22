Pump It Up: Bluegrass Bubble Watch

Kentucky’s long wait for the NCAA Tournament selection show inches closer. Will Nick Mingione‘s program receive a fourth consecutive bid to the postseason? The waiting game is being played. Scoreboard watching is happening.

The Bat Cats are squarely on the bubble after losing three consecutive games to end the season. Did Kentucky do enough to earn an at-large bid? Mingione seems to think so.

“We beat the best teams. If you look at our resumé,” Mingione said in Hoover after Kentucky’s loss to Vanderbilt. “In order to be considered one of the best teams, you have to beat them. There’s all kinds of numbers. I can spit them out.”

Bat Cats Central‘s Derek Terry will join us in the KSR virtual podcast studio to talk about those numbers. Are the quality wins enough to get Kentucky over the hump on Selection Monday? A fresh episode of “Pump It Up” will discuss that and much more as UK waits to see what the committee will do.

Let’s talk some baseball.

Pump It Up: Episode 15

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