Pump It Up: Where Kentucky goes after fourth consecutive SEC series loss

Kentucky had a chance to win a series in a rubber match for a fourth consecutive weekend down on the Plains this past weekend. The Wildcats came up short once again. A pattern is developing.

UK (25-10, 7-8) started the week with a solid home win over Louisville before getting crushed against Auburn on Friday. The Bat Cats bounced-back with a solid Saturday win at Plainsman Park that included early home runs and strong pitching. Then a run-rule shutout occurred on Sunday afternoon. That again produced another 2-2 week with a fourth consecutive SEC series loss. UK is avoiding sweeps but is failing to win series.

What does it all mean? Let’s talk about it.

Bases Loaded: Kentucky looks for answers after fourth consecutive SEC series loss

Derek Terry and myself are jumping back into KSR’s virtual podcast studios to discuss the latest with the Kentucky baseball program. A big stretched has arrived just six weeks from Selection Monday.

Pump It Up: Episode 10

Pump It Up is presented by Friends of Coal

Friends of Coal is dedicated to informing and educating Kentucky citizens about the coal industry and its vital role in the state’s future. We provide a united voice for an industry that has been and remains a critical economic contributor to Kentucky. By working together, we can provide good jobs and benefits for future generations. Coal is RESILIENT, RELIABLE, and AFFORDABLE.

Friends of Coal is a volunteer organization. All are invited to be a part of our organization, which consists of proud Kentuckians as well as residents from beyond our borders. Head to friendsofcoalkentucky.org to learn more.

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.