Pump It Up: Kentucky gets out the brooms to start SEC play
March Madness has arrived. Everyone is focused on basketball while things are heating up on the diamond.
Over at Kentucky Proud Park over the weekend, Nick Mingione‘s baseball team swept Alabama and have now extended their winning streak to 13 games. Tyler Bell is back in the lineup and this team is rolling. A huge road series with Ole Miss is on deck. How good can this team become.
The “Pump It Up” crew returns to the KSR YouTube Channel to discuss the latest with Kentucky baseball.
- Reactions to Kentucky’s sweep and long winning streak
- Hudson Brown‘s power surge
- Thoughts on the established weekend bullpen roles
- Ben Cleaver‘s struggles
- An early look at the NCAA Tournament resume
- Reds corner
Pump It Up: Episode 6
Pump It Up is presented by Friends of Coal
Friends of Coal is dedicated to informing and educating Kentucky citizens about the coal industry and its vital role in the state’s future. We provide a united voice for an industry that has been and remains a critical economic contributor to Kentucky. By working together, we can provide good jobs and benefits for future generations. Coal is RESILIENT, RELIABLE, and AFFORDABLE.
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More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel
Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.
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