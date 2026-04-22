Pump It Up: What is next for Kentucky baseball after another tough series loss

Kentucky is fresh off just the second midweek loss of the season. Kentucky is fresh off a fifth consecutive SEC series loss. The Bat Cats are in a rough patch. How will they get out of it?

Derek Terry and yours truly are jumping back in KSR’s virtual studios to discuss the latest with the Kentucky baseball program. In a week where a big pitching change was made, injuries and the same results showed up. UK needs to get healthy and they need to get some wins. What is the path forward for this club?

Bases Loaded is ready to go over everything that happened over the last week and what could be ahead this week against South Carolina.

Pump It Up: Episode 11

Pump It Up is presented by Friends of Coal

Friends of Coal is dedicated to informing and educating Kentucky citizens about the coal industry and its vital role in the state’s future. We provide a united voice for an industry that has been and remains a critical economic contributor to Kentucky. By working together, we can provide good jobs and benefits for future generations. Coal is RESILIENT, RELIABLE, and AFFORDABLE.

Friends of Coal is a volunteer organization. All are invited to be a part of our organization, which consists of proud Kentuckians as well as residents from beyond our borders. Head to friendsofcoalkentucky.org to learn more.

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.