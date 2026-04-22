Pump It Up: What is next for Kentucky baseball after another tough series loss
Kentucky is fresh off just the second midweek loss of the season. Kentucky is fresh off a fifth consecutive SEC series loss. The Bat Cats are in a rough patch. How will they get out of it?
Derek Terry and yours truly are jumping back in KSR’s virtual studios to discuss the latest with the Kentucky baseball program. In a week where a big pitching change was made, injuries and the same results showed up. UK needs to get healthy and they need to get some wins. What is the path forward for this club?
Bases Loaded is ready to go over everything that happened over the last week and what could be ahead this week against South Carolina.
Pump It Up: Episode 11
Pump It Up is presented by Friends of Coal
Friends of Coal is dedicated to informing and educating Kentucky citizens about the coal industry and its vital role in the state’s future. We provide a united voice for an industry that has been and remains a critical economic contributor to Kentucky. By working together, we can provide good jobs and benefits for future generations. Coal is RESILIENT, RELIABLE, and AFFORDABLE.
- 1Breaking
Antwoine Higgins Jr. 😼
Elite EDGE picks UK
- 2New
"It’s A Whole New Program"
Higgins on picking UK
- 3Trending
Andy Beshear
calls out UK leadership
- 4New
Braydon Hawthorne
is back
- 5New
Zyon Hawthorne
Braydon's little brother commits
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